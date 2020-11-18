Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and you're likely gearing up for a holiday that's different than you're used to. This year, you may be staying connected to your friends and family using virtual conference platforms like Zoom. Just because you can't get the Thanksgiving flag football team together doesn't mean you can't turn your virtual get-together into a real party. To help get you in the spirit, here are 16 Thanksgiving Zoom backgrounds that'll liven up your holiday.

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 26, and there are plenty of background options that'll replace your living room with a themed setting. You can choose from backgrounds of delicious Thanksgiving feasts to celebratory "Happy Thanksgiving" messages. In light of the pandemic, it's best to celebrate the holiday virtually if you'd like anyone outside of your household to attend. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Thanksgiving guidance lists virtual celebrations as low risk, as of Nov. 11, with in-person gatherings at moderate to high-risk levels.

Dr. John Swartzberg, M.D., F.A.C.P., clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at Berkeley Public Health, previously told Elite Daily virtual celebrations for Friendsgiving are the safest option, adding "Groups of people coming together inside is a recipe for disaster."

You can find so many options for Thanksgiving Zoom backgrounds from royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels. You can also find backgrounds to right-click and download from blogs like Williams-Sonoma. Here are the top picks if you're looking to upgrade your next call for Thanksgiving.

1. Thankful

This background from Unsplash is the perfect way to show how thankful you are this season with a cute "Thankful" design on a wooden table.

2. Give Thanks

This Thanksgiving background from Unsplash features an aesthetic layout of leaves and lettering.

3. Thanksgiving Desserts

Gather around the table and celebrate your favorite holiday desserts with this festive background, complete with pumpkin pie.

4. Turkey

Put the turkey front and center with this background for Thanksgiving which features a roast ready for carving.

5. Thanksgiving Pumpkin

This Thanksgiving Pumpkin from Unsplash features a seasonal pumpkin and foliage with the phrase, "Give Thanks."

6. Happy Thanksgiving

You can wish your pals "Happy Thanksgiving" with this illustrated background from Pixabay.

7. Gobble Gobble

This background for Thanksgiving features an illustrated turkey tail with the words "gobble gobble."

8. Pumpkin Pie

Serve up a tasty piece of pumpkin pie complete with whipped cream, plated and ready to eat with this background from Pixabay.

9. Outdoor Thanksgiving Feast

This Thanksgiving feast background is full of fall aesthetics. From the decorated table to the trees and cabin, you'll feel transported.

10. Festive Table

This Thanksgiving background from Williams-Sonoma features everything you need to start your celebration. With illustrated turkey plates, a fall table runner, and the dinner hot and ready, you'll want to dive in.

11. Thanksgiving Dish Collection

Another festive setting from Williams-Sonoma, this pumpkin-themed background for Thanksgiving shows off a pretty collection of dishes and glasses.

12. Thanksgiving Cornucopia

Enjoy a festive display of seasonal fruits and gourds in this cornucopia background complete with red and orange candles and leaves.

13. White Pumpkin Table Setting

This Thanksgiving table background features gold and white plates topped off with a cute white pumpkin.

14. Illustrated Harvest Background

This background from Pixabay features iconic Thanksgiving imagery such as falling red leaves, pumpkins, ornamental corn, a pilgrim hat, and crows flying across the sky.

15. Pretty Pumpkin Pie Display

This pumpkin pie background is almost too pretty to eat, with crust shaped like leaves on top in a variety of shapes.

16. Pumpkins and Pine Cones

This background for Thanksgiving is a clean, modern design with colorful pumpkins, gourds, and pine cones.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.

Experts cited:

Dr. John Swartzberg, M.D., F.A.C.P., clinical professor emeritus at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health's Division of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology