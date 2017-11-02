You've most likely heard someone say that music is food for the soul, which means a good playlist can be like the flavorful icing on top of your Friendsgiving celebration. Your BFFs are no strangers to randomly busting a move, so compiling the ultimate Friendsgiving playlist will have them on their feet and having a good time in no time. Even if you’re not the dancing circle type, putting on a good Friendsgiving playlist can really set the mood as you’re gathering and snacking on charcuterie boards before the big meal.

While there's never really a dull moment when it comes to music, you’re currently preoccupied (or preoccu-pied) getting together your dishes and setting the perfect Insta-worthy tablescape. The music at your Friendsgiving dinner should be the least of your worries. It’s a good idea to put together your musical masterpiece beforehand to keep the tunes flowing the day of without you having to worry about it. Having some musical inspiration will help you create the perfect Friendsgiving playlist now so that it can be ready to go the day you all get together. Between hanging out with your guests and serving the feast, all you’ll need to do is press play to add some great tunes to the mix.

Since your crew probably has a variety of musical tastes, you want a good mix of pop hits everyone loves along with some songs that mention food and are right on theme. Even if your friends are picky about what songs they listen to, you can't go wrong with including most, if not all, of these songs for your ultimate Friendsgiving playlist on Spotify or whatever streaming service you use.

01 "Apple Pie A La Mode" By Destiny's Child Let’s be real: anything involving pie in the song title needs to be on your playlist for a Friendsgiving gathering. Destiny's Child may no longer exist as a group, but pie is still prevailing. This is definitely a throwback to those days of awkward middle school dances where the auditorium magically turned into a separated room with boys on one side, and girls on the other.

02 “22 (Taylor’s Version)” By Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version) coming out before Thanksgiving is everything a Swiftie has to be grateful for. While Taylor Swift has said that Red is her only truly breakup album, there are some bangers that will bring up the mood on your Friendsgiving feast. In fact, “22 (Taylor’s Version)” is just the song you need on your playlist to dance along to and sing at the top of your lungs. Even if you haven’t been 22 for a few years, you can still feel like you are.

03 “Easy On Me” By Adele While hanging out with your friends is anything but sad, both Taylor and Adele have decided it will be a “sad girl autumn” with their album releases. Having “Easy On Me” on your playlist is the perfect mellow song to play while you’re eating or just chilling before your meal. You could even add the 10-minute long “All Too Well” from Red (Taylor’s Version) for the same vibes.

04 “Butter” By BTS Another food related song that is catchy and will get your crew dancing is “Butter” by BTS. How could you not include at least one BTS song? The boy band has taken over, turning out hit after hit. While you could swap out this song for “Dynamite” or even “Permission To Dance,” “Butter” just fits with what’s on the table at Friendsgiving.

05 "Humble" By Kendrick Lamar Thanksgiving is definitely a humbling time when you give thanks for all that you’re grateful for, especially when you consider that not everyone gets to enjoy a meal with their friends and family. Plus, it’s hard not to bob your head to this catch song or tap your feet.

06 "Magic" By B.o.B ft. Rivers Cuomo This song never gets old and is so upbeat. Even if you don't know the words, you have to break out a move or two when this comes on. When that chorus hits, you feel compelled to jump around. Also, if you can't quite put your finger on where you know this song from, it was definitely in Pitch Perfect.

07 "That's What I Like" By Bruno Mars Bruno Mars definitely knows how to make memorable songs with swoon-worthy high notes. Not only is this song one of those impeccable car karaoke jams, but it also fits the Friendsgiving theme. As you’re scooping a second helping of mashed potatoes onto your plate, you can sing along to “that’s what I like.”

08 "I Like It" By Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin There’s one thing your friends definitely like, and that’s getting together and eating delicious food. So, why not put “I Like It” by Cardi B on your playlist? This is definitely a song that will make your crew get up and dance. In fact, you can use it to get up and on your feet to make room for that extra slice of pie.

09 “Golden” By Harry Styles Your turkey will be golden brown as it comes out of the oven, so add “Golden” by Harry Styles to your playlist. Sure, it’s a bit of a stretch, but regardless, Harry Styles is a must on any music playlist. His songs just make you want to get up and dance like no one’s watching.

10 "Salt Shaker" By Ying Yang Twins Radial by The Orchard on YouTube OK, this was one of those songs we had no business singing in middle school, but now we are grown and can sing whatever we want. You're going to be doing enough passing of the salt, so you might as well shake it, too. Seriously, dancing to this song is mandatory.

11 “Stay” By The Kid LAROI Ft. Justin Bieber You cannot wait to have all your friends all together again. You just want them to stay, so having this hit from The Kid LAROI on your playlist fits perfectly. It’s also almost impossible to stay still and not jump around and dance when you hear it.

12 “Shivers” By Ed Sheeran Fall means sweater weather. As the temps outside gets cooler, it’s very fitting to have a song titled “Shivers” on your Friendsgiving playlist. You and your crew, dressed in your autumn best, can dance around to this Ed Sheeran song.

13 "Pretty Girl Rock" By Keri Hilson This song is a must, especially if your Friendsgiving includes only you and your girls. You’ll be pretty girl rocking as you’re getting stuff done in the kitchen and chowing down at the table. Aside from the Spice Girls, you really only need each other to remember the fierceness of girl power.

14 “That’s What I Want” By Lil Nas X While Lil Nas X may want someone who loves him, you and your friends already have that. You love each other, and at Friendsgiving, all you need now is a second helping of turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, and more.

15 "Feeling Myself" By Nicki Minaj Ft. Beyoncé The Thanksgiving weather may not be perfect for rocking one pieces like Bey and Nicki, but everyone is wearing the heck out of their festive attire. Pass the stuffing and cranberry sauce, please.

16 "Stand By Me" By Bootstraps It’s time to get into the sentimental stuff. Your friends at your Friendsgiving have become more like family. This song is so appropriate, because this is the crew that'll always have your back and be by your side.

17 "Hey Ya" By OutKast This iconic song never gets old. There really hasn't been another song like”Hey Ya,” and even if it came out when you were an adolescent, you are still grooving to it as an adult. Just don’t forget to “shake it like a Polaroid picture.”