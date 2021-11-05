As soon as Halloween is over, your group chat starts to make Friendsgiving plans. While it may not be the time to call dibs on certain dishes you’ll be bringing to the potluck, you can check out these TikTok recipe hacks for Friendsgiving to get an idea or two of what you can bring to the table. TikTok isn’t just your go-to app for holiday decor inspo and festive makeup looks, but it’s also a place to find some super easy Friendsgiving recipes and hacks to make the holiday go off without a hitch.

If you’re not much of a home chef, you may have a tradition of bringing some store-bought dishes to Friendsgiving. While that’s totally OK, you’ll also want to impress your friends this year with something homemade. Of course, it doesn’t have to be a stuffed turkey and elaborate apple pie with an Insta-worthy crust. There’s no need to stress yourself out, because TikTok has got your back with these 10 Friendsgiving recipe hacks.

Whether you’re tasked with bringing an appetizer, side dish, or dessert, you can find something from this list of TikTok Friendsgiving recipes that even a novice in the kitchen can pull off. In fact, these TikTok Thanksgiving hacks are so good that you may even fool your friends into thinking you’ve gone totally pro since the last time you got together, and that’s something to be thankful for.

01 Make-Ahead French Toast TikTok If you know you’ll be busy the day of your Friendsgiving and want to get a jumpstart on making your dish, try this make-ahead French toast from TikToker @melissajorealrecipes. All you need is some brioche bread, eggs, half and half, and pumpkin pie mix. In a dish, cover your bread with the wet ingredients, and store in your fridge until it’s time to bake. After baking for an hour, you’ll have a delicious French toast dish to serve for dessert or a Friendsgiving brunch.

02 Rachel’s Thanksgiving Trifle From Friends Let’s face it. You’ve always wanted to try Rachel’s Thanksgiving trifle from Friends, but were too scared of the layer of beef sautéd with peas and onions. Well, there’s no need to worry about this recipe from TikToker @ha.mdah. To stay on the sweet side, the beef and peas are actually just crumbled up brownies and green jelly beans. Make this for your Friends-inspired Friendsgiving.

03 Easy Potato Casserole You can’t go wrong with this super simple potato casserole recipe for your Friendsgiving from TikToker @jennymartinezzz. All you need to do is add hash browns, minced onions, sour cream, butter, cheddar cheese, cream of chicken, pepper, and salt into a dish. Top off with some buttered cornflakes, bake for about 45 minutes, and you’re done.

04 Taco Bell Shepherd’s Pie If your friends are big Taco Bell fans, impress them with this taco take on a traditional shepherd’s pie. TikToker @rosannapansino shares this recipe, which uses Taco Bell sauce packets in the mashed potatoes and crunchy tacos as the middle layer. This will truly give you something to taco ‘bout at Friendsgiving.

05 Snickers Apple Salad Have some leftover Snickers from Halloween that you want to use for Friendsgiving? If you do, try making this Snickers apple salad from TikToker @thebevbabes. Just mix together some whipped cream, instant vanilla pudding, milk, and caramel sauce with your chopped up Snickers and apples. Top off with some caramel and chopped pecans for an Insta-worthy finish.

06 Lazy Apple Pot Pie TikTok Sometimes, you just don’t have the energy to bake a picture-perfect pie, which is totally OK. Instead, make this lazy apple pot pie recipe from TikToker @seasonedcuisine. Just mix together the ingredients for the filling and use a puff pastry for your crust. You may want to get some mini pie dishes ($30, Sur La Table) ahead of time if you don’t already have some.

07 Easy Cronuts Remember when cronuts were all the rage and everyone was waiting in line at the Dominique Ansel Bakery to get them? Well, your friends won’t have to wait at all for these super easy homemade cronuts. There are really only three steps in this recipe from TikToker @eitan. Take your store-bought puff pastry, cut it into donut shapes, and fry in some oil on your stove. Once it’s cooked on both sides, dip it in some cinnamon sugar and you’re good to go. This recipe is so easy you donut know what you did without it.

08 Snickerdoodle Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies TikTok/@Eatsbyremaya If you’re looking for a hack to take your regular chocolate chip cookies and elevate them for Friendsgiving, you’ll want this recipe from TikToker @eatsbyramya. By browning your butter first and adding some cinnamon to the mix, you get these snickerdoodle brown butter chocolate chip cookies that have more of a fall vibe to them than regular chocolate chip cookies do. You’re really not doing too much differently, but these two extra steps really take your desserts to a whole new level.

09 15-Minute Apple Pies If you only have 15 minutes to throw your dish together for Friendsgiving, you’ll want to try this mini apple pie recipe from TikToker @cookingbymeg. Just add some apple sauce to tortilla boats ($3, Target) and cook in the air fryer you bought because of TikTok. Sprinkle on some cinnamon sugar and top with some ice cream to really go à la mode.