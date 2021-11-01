Friendsgiving
It’s thyme to get into feast mode with an organized group chat.

There’s no crew you’re more thankful for than your besties. You love ‘em like family, which is why you’ve decided to celebrate Thanksgiving with a little Friendsgiving feast this year. Whether you’re spending the actual holiday together because you aren’t traveling back home to see your fam, or you’re pre-gaming your big Turkey Day meal by spending some time with your BFFs, Friendsgiving is happening. The first thing you need to do before planning out who is bring what to the potluck is starting up a group text with some Friendsgiving group chat names.

Even the most chill friend hangs require a bit of organizing and it’s best to have a solid group chat going to help make that happen. Your group chat is there to not only make sure you don’t end up with several sides of mashed potatoes and more pies than savory dishes, but it’ll also be the spot where you share any group pics you take and keep the inside jokes going throughout the season. You can even use your group chat to share funny Thanksgiving TikToks you see or share the hit recipes everyone’s been asking for. As thankful as you are to have each other to spend the holidays with, you’ll be super grateful to have an organized chat to keep you together digitally as well. That’s why it’s important to kick things off with a solid Friendsgiving group chat name, which will set the tone of the conversations.

If you’re a funny crew who is always laughing when you’re together, you’ll want something LOL-worthy using Thanksgiving puns. Of course, you can’t go wrong with something sweet like Friendsgiving quotes to show how much you care and how thankful you are to have these people by your side. Whatever the vibe you’re going for, you’ll be sure to find it in this list of 70 ideas for Friendsgiving group chat names.

  1. Pie Love You
  2. I Get Pie With A Little Help From My Friends
  3. We’re Plucking Hilarious
  4. My Gourd Friends
  5. Feast Your Eyes On This
  6. In Cider Information
  7. Friend Thyme
  8. Yes We Cran
  9. The Berry Best
  10. All About That Baste
  11. Seasonings Greetings
  12. Turkey Leg Day
  13. In Feast Mode
  14. We’re Stuffed
  15. Ahead Of The Carve
  16. Carving Out Time For Friends
  17. Pour Some Gravy On Me
  18. The Butterball Express
  19. Gravy Train
  20. My Sweet Potatoes
  21. Friends Who Feast
  22. Basted Besties
  23. Squash Goals
  24. Give ‘Em Pumpkin To Talk About
  25. You Want A Piece Of This?
  26. The Pumpkin Of My Pie
  27. Rollin’ With The Homies — Coolio, “Rollin’ With My Homies”
  28. Crock 'N' Roll
  29. The Turkey To My Heart
  30. Having A Good Thyme
  31. A-maize-ing Friends
  32. Full Of Thanks
  33. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turkeys
  34. We Are Framily
  35. Baby Pie, Pie, Pie
  36. 50 Shades Of Gravy
  37. Thankful As Cluck
  38. Ap-peeling To Us
  39. Potatoes Gonna Potate
  40. Spudtacular Friends
  41. Turkey Tribe
  42. You Ain’t Seem Stuffing Yet
  43. Gobble Till We Wobble
  44. Who Wants Seconds?
  45. Filled With Love
  46. We’ve Got Fillings
  47. Hap-pie Friendsgiving
  48. My Friends Are Gourdgeous
  49. I Crust My Friends
  50. Having A Butterball
  51. We Knead Food
  52. ‘Tis The Seasoning
  53. Pie-ning For More Friendsgivings
  54. You Bake Me Cranberry Happy
  55. All You Knead Is Love
  56. My Friends Make Everything Butter
  57. Stuffin' Compares To My Squad
  58. I Love You A Pumpkin Spice Latte
  59. Struttin’ Our Stuffing
  60. On Friendsgiving, We Eat Turkey
  61. Sweet Potato Pals
  62. Stuffed AF
  63. I Yam What I Yam
  64. My Best Spuddies
  65. My Ride Or Pies
  66. My Baste Friends
  67. We Are Occu-pied
  68. In Pie We Crust
  69. Keep Your Eyes On The Pie
  70. My Friends Are Cutie Pies