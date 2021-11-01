There’s no crew you’re more thankful for than your besties. You love ‘em like family, which is why you’ve decided to celebrate Thanksgiving with a little Friendsgiving feast this year. Whether you’re spending the actual holiday together because you aren’t traveling back home to see your fam, or you’re pre-gaming your big Turkey Day meal by spending some time with your BFFs, Friendsgiving is happening. The first thing you need to do before planning out who is bring what to the potluck is starting up a group text with some Friendsgiving group chat names.

Even the most chill friend hangs require a bit of organizing and it’s best to have a solid group chat going to help make that happen. Your group chat is there to not only make sure you don’t end up with several sides of mashed potatoes and more pies than savory dishes, but it’ll also be the spot where you share any group pics you take and keep the inside jokes going throughout the season. You can even use your group chat to share funny Thanksgiving TikToks you see or share the hit recipes everyone’s been asking for. As thankful as you are to have each other to spend the holidays with, you’ll be super grateful to have an organized chat to keep you together digitally as well. That’s why it’s important to kick things off with a solid Friendsgiving group chat name, which will set the tone of the conversations.

If you’re a funny crew who is always laughing when you’re together, you’ll want something LOL-worthy using Thanksgiving puns. Of course, you can’t go wrong with something sweet like Friendsgiving quotes to show how much you care and how thankful you are to have these people by your side. Whatever the vibe you’re going for, you’ll be sure to find it in this list of 70 ideas for Friendsgiving group chat names.

Kosamtu/E+/Getty Images