Picture Lumiere serenading you with "Be Our Guest" as you gear up for your Thanksgiving feast. The time is now to start preparing your menu, and if you want to bring a little of that fairytale magic to the table, these Disney-inspired Thanksgiving recipes will do exactly that. With a mix of official Disney Parks' recipes and character-inspired ones, you can turn your traditional feast into one that's seriously magical.

There are some dishes you always look forward to enjoying over the holidays, like mashed potatoes and a festive pie. However, instead of regular mashed potatoes, you could whip up a copycat version of the garlic mashed potatoes served at the Garden Grill Restaurant. There are also recipes for a Rapunzel raspberry pie or apple pie served at Walt Disney World. Since it's a Disney feast, you should have something Mickey-shaped as well. Switch out your traditional rolls for a basket of Mickey waffles that'll make your meal more Insta-worthy.

While you're cooking, you can listen to some of your favorite Disney soundtracks or watch an animated movie on Disney+. You could even watch a Disney Parks' parade on YouTube, because it just wouldn't be Thanksgiving without a parade viewing. When everything's cooked and ready to go, it's time to enjoy a dinner that even the dishes would sing about if they could.

1. These Holiday Turkey Sandwiches Are Stuffed With Deliciousness Enjoy an entire Thanksgiving feast all in one with this holiday turkey sandwich recipe. Inspired by the Holiday Turkey served at the Earl of Sandwich at Disneyland and Disney World, this sandwich has everything you love most about this festive time of year. According to the menu, the Holiday Turkey is jam-packed with turkey, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and mayonnaise, but this tutorial skips the gravy. These sandwiches are actually perfect to make for the day after Thanksgiving when you have tons of yummy leftovers.

2. This Rapunzel Hazelnut Soup Will Warm Your Heart And Soul If you've seen Tangled, you know that Rapunzel's favorite food is hazelnut soup. Fall is a perfect time to enjoy hazelnut-flavored treats, so this recipe is a perfect soup to serve with your meal. Garnish your soup with some edible flowers like they do in the video. It'll be very reminiscent of the flowers Rapunzel puts in her hair.

3. These Garlic Mashed Potatoes Will Be A Major Hit On Your Spread While turkey may be the centerpiece of your feast, it's the mashed potatoes you might be the most excited about. Try this tasty copycat recipe from Disney's Garden Grill Restaurant in Epcot. Scoop out your mashed potatoes into three circles to give it that iconic Mickey shape on your plate.

4. This Sweet Potato Cake Will Be A Real Treat Along with regular potatoes, you'll also want sweet potatoes represented. For a real treat, try this Sweet Potato Cake from Tangaroa Terrace at Disneyland. Add layers of guava cream cheese frosting in between your sweet potato cake, and get ready to enjoy the sweet life.

5. This "I Am Groot" Bread Is Just Too Cute You'll want to have bread on the table, so why not make it look like Groot? This adorable bread that was served near the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! ride is almost too cute to eat. If you decide to serve this at your table, make sure to grab a pic first and caption it with, "I am delicious."

6. This Rapunzel Raspberry Pie Is Berry Good Being locked in her tower, Rapunzel had plenty of time to perfect her pie recipe. So, you can believe this raspberry pie is a must-try. Not only do you get a tutorial on how to mix all the ingredients, but also a lesson in how to decorate your pie so it comes out super Insta-worthy.

7. You'll Want Seconds Of This Apple Pie It's not really Thanksgiving if you don't have a bunch of different pies to taste. Along with a raspberry pie, serve up this apple pie straight from the Whispering Canyon Cafe in Disney World. It'll give you that sweet, nostalgia feeling of being back home for Thanksgiving with your entire family.

8. Invite These Mickey Waffles To The Table It's not really a Disney affair without Mickey Mouse, and one of the most iconic Mickey-shaped foods you can get at the parks is a Mickey waffle. These adorable waffles are so cute and tasty, they need to score an invite to your Thanksgiving dinner. Switch out your sweet and butter rolls for a bowl of Mickey waffles to pass around with butter and a festive jam.