The closer it gets to Thanksgiving, the more pumped you are to catch up with family and friends you might not see all the time. Even if you stay in touch with your besties on the daily, it's not the same as spending actual time together. When turkey time rolls around, you get to dedicate an entire day giving thanks to the friends in your life who make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside — and that's exactly what Friendsgiving is for! It's a time to make new traditions, and enjoy the old ones. When you're ready to take some pics and post them on the 'Gram, you'll need some clever Friendsgiving puns.

Puns are just like your friends. They make you laugh, and are always there when you need them. For instance, when you're completely blanking on a good Instagram caption, there's a pun that's perfect for essentially every pic. So, when you and your friends are busy laughing the night away and eating pumpkin pie, let me help you out with these 40 Friendsgiving puns that you can use as your caption for a quick and creative Insta post. From my squad to yours, I hope you have a Friendsgiving that's stuffed with fun!

1. "Let's get basted."

2. "Love is ale we need."

3. "I get pie with a little help from my friends."

4. "Feast your eyes on this squad."

5. "Talk about squash goals."

6. "Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about."

7. "Pie love spending time with my friends."

8. "You want a piece of this?"

9. "You are the pumpkin of my pie."

10. "Stop, drop, and pass the rolls."

11. "My friends are the turkey to my heart."

12. "Let's get stuffed."

13. "Let's crock 'n' roll."

14. "You know we're all about that baste."

15. "Having a good thyme with my friends."

16. "I know it's cheesy, but my friends are really grate."

17. "We're in feast mode."

18. "Talk turkey to me."

19. "Thanks a brunch for spending Thanksgiving with me."

20. "My friends are truly a-maize-ing."

21. "I'm full from all the thanks."

22. "I'm soy thankful to have friends and food."

23. "Yes we cran finish all this food."

24. "I love you all cranberry much."

25. "We like big beans and we cannot lie."

26. "I'm filled with love this Thanksgiving."

27. "Have a hap-pie Thanksgiving."

28. "My friends are gourdgeous."

29. "I crust my friends with my whole heart."

30. "Having a butterball with my besties."

31. "I'm not kneady. I just love spending time with my friends."

32. "You can't have a crumby Thanksgiving when your squad is around."

33. "Tis the seasoning to spend thyme with your friends."

34. "Spending Thanksgiving with the ones I loaf."

35. "I'm pie-ning for more girls' nights like this one."

36. "My friends bake me berry happy."

37. "All you knead is love, and eating pie with your best friends."

38. "Having a gourd time with my friends."

39. "My friends always know how to make everything butter."

40. "Stuffin' compares to my squad."