The word around the block is that you're officially moved into your first apartment. Your coats and boots are in the closets, your kitchen is fully unpacked, and you’re finally ready to have your besties over. If you’re ready to host Friendsgiving like a real adult, these tips will make having people over at your apartment for dinner go as smoothly as possible.

Most nights when you have friends over, it’s pretty easy to DoorDash your favorite meal and watch a movie. There are no charcuterie boards, casseroles, or place settings required, and let’s be real: no one is dressing up to come over for movie night. That's all well and good, but hosting a Friendsgiving dinner at your apartment can be a special adventure and a great way to learn valuable lessons about #adulting.

Being a beginner in the hosting and cooking game means you get to learn how to properly lay out appetizers for your guests, or coordinate a potluck with your BFFs. You get to try out different utensils, serving dishes, and pans in your new kitchen, and invest in some entertaining essentials. Read through these tips before you host Friendsgiving in your first apartment and you’ll be good to go. (Spoiler: It’s not as hard as you may think.)

01 Create The Ultimate Charcuterie Board Shutterstock Appetizers are necessary when you're hosting a dinner party. They prep your guests for the delicious food they'll be having, and make sure your friends don't get hangry while waiting for the turkey, mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce to be ready. So, create the ultimate charcuterie board before they arrive. It can include multiple kinds of cheese, crackers, salami and prosciutto, olives, and fruit. Plus, they just look fancy.

02 Decorate Your Place With Festive Decor As much as your friends might not admit it, they want to take a lot of Instagram pictures at your Friendsgiving dinner. Some of your BFFs want to get pics of their colorful plate, while others may want to pose in front of festive decor. Be sure to get pumpkins at the grocery store that'll look good on social media, as well as an autumnal garland of fake leaves or a felt letterboard that reads "Friendsgiving." They'll complement your event and your spread.

03 Set Up A Drink And Coffee Station Shutterstock When you're cooking and preparing your Friendsgiving meal, you won't have time to run around getting everyone drinks. Instead, you'll want to give your guests a chance to pour their own wine, soda, tea, coffee, or water at a perfectly-designed drink station. When you're prepping it, make sure to put plenty of ice, glasses, and mugs out so your friends don't have to dig through your cabinets and freezer.

04 Ask Everyone To Bring Something Being an adult means realizing you might not be able to do everything. You need your friends to pitch in and lend a helping hand at times, especially when it comes to Friendsgiving. If you're hosting the event at your first apartment, ask everyone about a week or so in advance to bring a dish, dessert, or kitchen utensil you don't have, but need. This will take the pressure off of you a bit, and make it a more collaborative event.

05 Prep Your Place Settings Shutterstock In true adult fashion, you'll want to prep your place settings before your guests arrive. This requires pulling the nice dishes out of your cabinets, along with the proper amount of utensils your friends will need during dinner. And if you’re short on plates, you could always grab a set from Amazon for less than 35 bucks.

06 Turn On Some Chill Music Friendsgiving is a time to relax, so turn on some chill music that'll set the tone for an epic adult dinner. This may be the latest album from The Lumineers, Bon Iver, or Hozier, or a playlist of music from the '90s that everybody knows and loves. Or, if your guests will allow it, you could even crank up the holiday tunes a bit early. That's totally up to you to decide.

07 Play Some Fun Party Games You’re never too mature to bust out a board game, and your first Friendsgiving party is the perfect time to do so. While your guests are waiting for the turkey to finish cooking, pull out some old classics like Trivial Pursuit or Monopoly, or you could bring a little spice to the table with Cards Against Humanity. If you want something related to the spirit of the season, you could also check out this sweet and simple Gratitude game.

08 Check In With Everyone Every Once In A While Shutterstock Part of being a good host is checking in with your guests. Even if they're your best friends who’ve already been to your new apartment before Friendsgiving, you want to make sure they have everything they need. You may ask your guests questions like, "Do you need a refill?" or "Can I get you anything else?" It's simple, polite, and shows you care.

09 Start Your Own Traditions One thing that makes any Friendsgiving gathering so special is the traditions you create together. You could ask each guest to contribute by borrowing a family tradition to share with your squad, or you could all create a totally new tradition together. Whether it’s playing certain music, running a Turkey Trot together, or expressing your gratitude at the table, starting your own tradition will make your dinner party feel special.