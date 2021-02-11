With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, you may be planning what you want to eat for the holiday. If you’re hoping to skip cooking and grab some takeout, you’ll want to know about these 14 restaurants open for delivery on Valentine’s Day 2021. From heart-shaped pizzas to $5 margaritas, you can get your sips and eats delivered and score some discounts on Sunday, Feb. 14.

This year, Valentine’s Day will call for a different kind of celebration, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As of Feb. 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends virtual gatherings as the safest way to celebrate the loved-up holiday if you plan to spend it with anyone outside of your household. But just because you’re staying in doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy tasty dishes from your fave food stops. Whether you’re spending the holiday cuddling up to your SO or are joining in a virtual V-Day celebration, there are several spots offering delivery, plus a few sweet deals.

Here are some of the spots staying open for delivery on Valentine’s Day, so you can forget spending it in the kitchen.

1. Starbucks

Through Sunday, Feb. 14, you can get $0 delivery on your Starbucks order through Uber Eats when you spend over $15 (no code needed). If you’re ordering on Feb. 14, you can score 50% off your Starbucks order from Uber Eats this Valentine's Day with the code "SENDLOVE,” for up to $10 off of your total order. The deals expire at 11:59 p.m. PT, so make sure to order before then to get the discounts. P.S. you'll also get it delivered in a limited-edition Valentine's Day paper bag.

2. Applebee's

You can order delivery online from Applebee’s on Sunday, Feb. 14. If your location is offering alcohol to-go, you can also get the chain's limited-time drinks. Two of the available drink deals include the Blue Raspberry Freeze, which is a frozen Bacardi daiquiri with a blue raspberry swirl, and the Tipsy Snowman, which features Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Malibu Coconut rum, topped off with a sweet fruit gummy ring. Each of the limited-time sips is available for only $5.

3. Taco Bell

Taco Bell is open for Valentine’s Day following its regular store hours for delivery. You can also score a tasty Valentine's Day deal exclusively through Uber Eats. When ordering from a participating Taco Bell location from Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14, buy a Taco Bell Nacho Fries Box and get another one for free.

The Nacho Fries $5 box features the infamous Nacho Fries, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Crunchy Taco, and a medium fountain drink.

4. Chili's

You can get the Chili's meal for two for delivery on Valentine's Day because store locations are open for regular business hours. The 2 for $25 meal deal serves one appetizer to share, two full-sized entrées, and a dessert for $25. If your location also offers alcohol to go, you can also get Chili’s $5 Margarita of the month, which is The Grand Romance for February. Featuring a blend of Lunazul Blanco tequila, some citrusy Grand Marnier, fresh housemaid sour, and Monin pomegranate, it’s a loved-up marg complete with a festive red hue. To place your order on V-Day, go here.

5. McDonald's

Most McDonald's locations will have regular delivery hours on Valentine's Day, but you can check the chain's store locator to confirm your local store hours for delivery. When ordering McDelivery through Uber Eats, you can get $0 delivery when you spend $20 or more through Feb. 14.

6. Burger King

Burger King is open as usual for delivery on Valentine's Day and you can get some tasty bites on the cheap. At participating restaurants, you can score two items for $5 or grab something from BK's $1 Your Way menu, which features the classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Jr. sandwich, Value Fries, or a Value Soft Drink for $1 each.

7. Shake Shack

Most Shake Shack locations are open for delivery on Valentine's Day beginning at 11 a.m. local time through 9 p.m. local time. Store hours may vary, so check your local store using the store locator on Shake Shack's website. You can grab the limited-edition "Berryz II Men" Chocolate-Covered-Strawberry Shake nationwide through Valentine's Day thanks to Shake Shack's DoorDash "Love Delivered" event with Boyz II Men. The shake features fresh strawberry hand spun with vanilla frozen custard and a topping of whipped cream, fudge sauce, and chocolate cookie crumbles.

8. Domino's

Another spot open for delivery on Valentine's Day is Domino's, and you can get a discount to boot. From deals like two large one-topping pizzas for $11.99 or $7.99 each for two or more medium three-topping pizzas, you can save and dive into a celebratory slice (or three). To place an order, use Domino's store locator and select delivery.

9. Papa John's

Get heart-shaped pizza delivered for Valentine's Day when you order Papa John's. A one-topping heart-shaped pizza starts at $11, but pricing and availability vary by location, so check the website before you order.

10. Tim Horton's

Tim Horton's is offering a free doughnut with the purchase of any sized beverage through the Tim Hortons app or online on Saturday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 14. To score the deal, order delivery from your nearest Tim Horton's location.

11. California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is open for delivery on Sunday, Feb. 14, and you can score some fun promotions: like heart-shaped pizzas. Through Sunday, Feb. 14, you can order a heart-shaped pizza or the "Sweet Deal for Two" which includes one appetizer, two entrées, and one dessert for $35. You can get three new "Sweet Deal Packages" for your takeout and delivery orders. Fans who order the "Sweet Deal Packages" will also get a V-Day BOGO deal. Plus, with every glass or bottle of Colby Red Blend sold, the company will donate to the Children’s Heart Association.

If you're part of CPK Rewards or sign up through Valentine's Day, you'll automatically be entered to win a "Stay-At-Home Wine Basket for Two." The prize winners will be announced on Monday, Feb. 15, and receive the basket full of three bottles of wine, a wine key, a $150 CPK gift card, a $25 Netflix gift card, jcoco Chocolates, and a thank you letter from Colby and Daryl of Colby Red.

12. Cinnabon

Cinnabon is delivering to your door this Valentine's Day, and you can get a special bundle just for the holiday. The bundle — which offers two Classic Rolls and two Cold Brew Iced Coffees starting at $15 — is available on the menu through Sunday, Feb. 14 through your choice of delivery service. If you're placing a first-time Cinnabon order through DoorDash, you'll score free delivery on any Cinnabon order through February, according to an email from Cinnabon to Elite Daily.

You can also gift your Valentine (or yourself) a CinnaPack through a third-party delivery app.

13. Slice App

Slice, a pizza delivery and takeout app that brings together local spots in one place, is offering a discount for Valentine's Day delivery orders. When ordering through the iOS app or ordering with the Android app, you can find heart-shaped pizzas from local pizza spots, featured at the top of the menu in the app. If you're a first-time customer, enter the promo code "3VDAY21" on Sunday, Feb. 14, to save $3 off your order of $15 or more.

14. Yogurtland

Yogurtland is also open for delivery on Valentine's Day through Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub.

Plus, the frozen yogurt company is celebrating V-Day early by offering a $5 bonus e-gift card to customers who purchase a $25 gift card through Saturday, Feb. 13. The bonus e-gift card will be available to use in-store from Sunday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 21.

With so many options available on Valentine's Day, you can order your fave bites without even leaving home. When ordering delivery, you'll want to keep in mind the coronavirus safety guidelines from the CDC for deliveries and takeout as of Dec. 31. They include wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing when in public. You should also wash your hands after handling the to-go packaging and before eating.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.