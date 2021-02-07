Starbucks is jockeying to be your No. 1 Valentine this year, thanks to the coffee company's new discounts in honor of the holiday. From slashing delivery fees to up to 50% off your entire order, Starbucks is gifting deals that'll makes it easy to stay perked up all week long, beginning Monday, Feb. 8. Whether you're gifting yourself a treat or sending someone else the gift of java, these Starbucks 2021 Valentine's Day deals on Uber Eats will make Sunday, Feb. 14 so much sweeter.

To celebrate the upcoming holiday, from Monday, Feb. 8 to Sunday, Feb. 14, Starbucks' is offering $0 delivery on Uber Eats orders over $15. You can also score 50% off your Starbucks order from Uber Eats on Feb. 14 (up to $10 off your order) with the code "SENDLOVE." You can also send a personalized note with your delivery with Uber Eats new note feature. The deals are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. PT on Valentine's Day, so plan accordingly.

If that wasn't enough, Starbucks will also have limited-time Valentine's Day bags, featuring a Conversation Heart candy design and a mini heart print in pastel purple, pink, and blue. Starbucks also has a festive filter coming to Instagram. The bags will exclusively come with your Uber Eats order while supplies last, while the filter will be accessible through QR code on the V-Day bag. To find it in a flash, scan the QR code starting on Feb. 8. You can also find it in the filter tab on Starbucks' Instagram page on the IG app.

If you want to send Starbucks gift cards this Valentine's Day, you can choose from a new loved-up collection with five different card designs. Featuring sayings like, "Heart you so much," "You're my gal pal," and, "Yes, Queen, Yes" — there's an option for everyone. While you can't send the gift cards through Uber Eats, you can opt for an ecard through the Starbucks app or order through the website, or purchase them in-store or through the drive-thru.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you're not sure what to order for Valentine's Day, you can find festive options like the Starbucks Pink Drink, the Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher, and the Red Velvet Loaf on Uber Eats.

