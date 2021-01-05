Starbucks is kicking off the year by bringing back a fan-favorite bite to its bakery options. Yep, Starbucks' Red Velvet Loaf is back for winter 2021, along with two new food items. Basically, if you're stomach is grumbling on your next Starbucks run, you have plenty of options.

Starbucks dropped its 2021 winter menu at locations in the United States and Canada on Tuesday, Jan. 5. For sweets stans, the chain's Red Velvet Loaf, which was released in 2019, is making a comeback for a limited time, while supplies last. With all the flavors of the classic red velvet cake, the Red Velvet Loaf features Starbucks' signature swirled red velvet and vanilla cake, and it's topped with white chocolaty icing. According to the Starbucks app, a slice costs $3.35.

There are also two new food options you'll want to check out: one savory and one sweet. The Kale and Portabella Mushroom Sous Vide Egg Bites are a permanent addition the brand's menu, and are the perfect snacks to chow down on when you're on-the-go. The vegetarian menu item features 15 grams of protein, and is made of chopped kale and portabella mushrooms folded into cage-free eggs with Monterey Jack cheese. Cooked with the French sous vide technique, you can expect each bite to have a velvety texture.

Rounding out the updated food menu is the new Earth Cake Pop, which is available for a limited time. The mini edible globe is made of chocolate cake dipped in a blue chocolaty icing. It's all topped off with green and white sprinkles. The egg bites will run you $4.65, and the cake pop costs $2.25, per pricing in the app.

Along with the baked goods, there are also a few new and returning sips on Starbucks' winter menu. The new Honey Almondmilk Cold Brew and the Pistachio Latte both dropped on Jan. 5, and they'll be available for a limited time while supplies last. For a throwback, the Honey Almondmilk Flat White, which debuted in early 2020, is also making a comeback this season as a permanent addition to Starbucks' menu.

