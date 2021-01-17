With the holiday of love just a few weeks away, Starbucks is giving customers a 'Gram-worthy reason to fall even more in love with their coffee runs. That's right: Starbucks' Valentine's Day 2021 mugs and tumblers are making their way to stores — and this year's lineup is full of cool patterns, dreamy hues, and unusual textures. Here are some of the head-turning offerings that are pretty much guaranteed to give you butterflies.

According to comments on Instagram posts of the new merch, Starbucks kicked off 2021 by rolling out its latest lineup of rotating cups, sippers, and tumblers for V-Day on Jan. 5. Elite Daily reached out to Starbucks for more information on the new Valentine's Day drinkware, but the company was unable to provide further information at the time of publication. With just under a month to go until Feb. 14, customers can once again fuel their love of caffeine with a variety of more traditional glitter lip and hearts-embossed designs as well as some sleek offerings that stray from the traditional motifs of the holiday.

In addition to bringing back some fan-favorite anti-Valentine's merch from last year like this matte black-studded tumbler, Starbucks is also rolling out red and lavender versions of the matte minimalistic design as well as set of six reusable hot cups in various shades of purple, pink, and red. According to the Starbucks app, where you can preview and order merchandise to pick up in store, there is also a 16-ounce lilac color-changing plastic cup with a puckered-up lips design that changes colors when you pour in hot liquid.

While the chain's mug game is sill strong with a red design with a simple light pink heart on it and a light pink ceramic mug with designs of red hearts and lips, the show-stoppers this year appear to be the glittery tumblers. The shimmering sippers come with matching straws and a variety of floral and Valentine-inspired designs.

Because this collection is typically only available while supplies last, you might want to call ahead to your local Starbucks to make sure they have the design you want. Prices for the new merch will likely be similar to past holiday releases, ranging from $16 to $30.

If possible, consider ordering your reusable cup beforehand from the Starbucks app in accordance with the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31, which suggests avoiding unnecessary trips. If picking up your cups in-store, keep in mind Starbucks' coronavirus safety guidelines and make sure to wear a mask and practice social distancing when coming into contact with others. Wash or sanitize your hands when leaving the Starbucks or after handling any packaging.

