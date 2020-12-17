December is about to get extra cheesy because a fan-favorite item is coming back to Taco Bell. No, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes are not making a glorious return, but Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries just in time for all your holiday snacking. Here’s what to know about the return of the dippable bites because you don't want to miss out.

On Wednesday, Dec. 16, Taco Bell announced its Nacho Fries are returning to menus nationwide for a limited time as of Thursday, Dec. 24. If you're keeping track this will mark the second time the unique menu item has been offered in 2020. The crispy potato bites dusted with bold Mexican spices and served with nacho cheese previously returned in the beginning of the year, in January. The nachos-inspired fries first made their debut in January 2018, and immediately became a go-to order.

For their Dec. 24 return, the Nacho Fries will be available à la carte for $1.39, as well as in a $5 box alongside a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchy Taco, and a medium fountain drink. Pricing and availability varies by location, but you can check your local Taco Bell’s menu online or on the app to make sure the fries are at your stop.

While there's no specific date the fries are leaving Taco Bell, they're only available while supplies last — so order yours, like, now.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

In addition to the much-loved Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is also bringing back the $1 Loaded Nacho Taco, the Taco and Burrito Cravings Pack, and the Bacon Club Chalupa. They'll also be available for a limited time as of Dec. 24, because who doesn't want more tasty food around the holidays?

