Get ready for the return of a best-selling menu item at everybody's favorite fast-food restaurant. Mark your calendar, because Taco Bell's Nacho Fries are back for 2020. It's time to ring in the new year with cheesy treats.

Taco Bell announced that Nacho Fries are returning to restaurants nationwide beginning Jan. 30. Featuring bold Mexican spices and nacho cheese, the menu item will cost you only $1. To make things more exciting, Taco Bell is even releasing the Nacho Fries in an all new flavor this year to celebrate its comeback. Since the mystery flavor hasn't been revealed yet, you'll have to keep your eyes out for more details.

Taco Bell's Nacho Fries were first released in Jan. 2018 at locations across the United States. As a limited edition menu item, the fries were an instant hit with customers and were quickly raised to a cult-favorite status among foodies. Fans shared their excitement about the return of Nacho Fries in Taco Bell's Twitter post unveiling the news, along with the caption, "The saga continues... January 30th."

While you're swinging by your local restaurant this winter, you'll also want to take advantage the return of Taco Bell's $1 Double Stacked Tacos, which will include the OG flavor, Nacho Crunch, as well as two new flavors, Chipotle Cheddar and and Reaper Ranch. Double Stacked Tacos, which include both a hard shell and soft shell in a single taco, first joined Taco Bell's menu in 2016.

Including Double Stacked Tacos, there are a total of 21 items available on the $1 menu this year. You can look forward to getting your hands on vegetarian options, such as the Spicy Tostada and the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito. Other tasty items on the $1 menu include Beefy Fritos Burritos, Cheesy Roll Ups, Cinnamon Twists, Spicy Potato Soft Tacos, Triple Layer Nachos, Mini Skillet Bowls, and a Mountain Dew Kickstart. With so many new and returning options, Taco Bell is the place to be in 2020.