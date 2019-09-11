Whether you don't eat meat or are just trying to eat less of it, Taco Bell is now making it so much easier for everyone to live más by giving a few of your go-to favorites a vegetarian makeover. TBH, I have a feeling even diehard carnivores won't miss the meat with these offerings, because Taco Bell’s new Vegetarian Menu features meat-free versions of the Crunchwrap Supreme and Quesarito that look like they could give the OGs a run for their money. Here's when you can get your hands on these American Vegetarian Association-approved eats.

If you've been following along, you might remember that back in April, the fast food chain was testing out vegetable-forward twists on some of their most popular menu offerings. While Taco Bell has always been one of the better options for vegetarian items when it comes to fast casual restaurants, considering that it is the only fast food chain that's been certified by the American Vegetarian Association and it currently boasts over 8 million vegetarian-friendly combos on its regular menu, the vegetarian and flexitarian community rejoiced when the company revealed that it was test driving a vegetarian Crunchwrap Supreme and Quesarito in Dallas.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Five months later, it looks like the test was successful, because the chain is bringing the meat-free offerings (which feature all your favorite ingredients while swapping out the seasoned ground beef for some spiced black beans) to Taco Bell locations nationwide starting on Thursday, Sept. 12. The "new" Vegetarian menu, which will also debut at T-Bell storefronts on Thursday, also include the 7-Layer Burrito and Bean Burrito which have both been vegetarian mainstays for a while.

In addition to these American Vegetarian Association-certified choices, customers can also pick from an additional "nine bold, flavorful vegetarian items sprinkled throughout the larger menu," which will be highlighted by a vegetarian symbol on the menu. The 13 vegetarian items will reportedly be available at more than 7,000 locations, so chances are that you'll be able to try them on your lunch or dinner run starting on Thursday. The best part? They're all permanent menu items, so you won't have to worry about falling in love with them and suffering from withdrawals when they leave.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, said in a press release shared on Tuesday, Sept. 10:

At Taco Bell, we believe that vegetarian food shouldn't be a compromise; it shouldn't be limited to one item, and it shouldn't be just for vegetarians. For years, we've consistently proven that our vegetarian menu options are so craveable that even non-vegetarians unknowingly go veggie because they just love the taste. We're committed to building on this insight and plan to further innovate in this growing space.

Again, these new vegetarian offerings as well as Taco Bell's existing lineup of veg-friendly combinations will be available starting on Thursday, so I'd recommend clearing your lunch and dinner plans over the coming week and testing them out. All I'm saying is that Meatless Monday is about to become a lot more delicious.