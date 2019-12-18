Taco Bell is ringing in 2020 with the return of a much-loved value item. Taco Bell's $1 Double Stacked Tacos are coming back soon, and their return will include two new new flavors. Double Stacked Tacos, which feature both a hard shell and soft shell in a single taco, first appeared on Taco Bell's menu in 2016, and they're coming back for the the start of a new decade.

Taco Bell is prepping to excite fans with a total of 21 items available on its $1 menu in the new year. With the reintroduction of three flavors of Double Stacked Tacos, the $1 menu is up to a total of 21 items, which means a lot more bang for your buck in the new year. The return of the Double Stacked Tacos will feature one of the original flavors, Nacho Crunch, as well as two new flavors: Chipotle Cheddar and Reaper Ranch. These new additions will appear on the T-Bell Value Menu as of Dec. 26, 2019.

You can order the Double Stacked Tacos for $1 at participating Taco Bell locations for a limited time. The Double Stacked Tacos will satisfy cravings on their own as an à la carte item or in a $5 Chalupa Box, which includes one Crunchy Taco, one Chalupa Supreme, one Double Stacked Taco, and a medium drink.

The debut of the Double Stacked Taco flavors in 2016 included a Spicy Sweet Taco and a Cool Habanero Taco, in addition to the OG Nacho Crunch. While the other flavors have yet to make a return, the new Reaper Ranch and Chipotle Cheddar might just be the tastes you didn't know you needed.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

While the rest of the items available on the Cravings Value Menu for $1 are not new, some of the bites you can grab on the cheap even include vegetarian options such as the Spicy Tostada and the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito. Other items on Taco Bell's $1 menu include Beefy Fritos Burritos, Cheesy Roll Ups, Cinnamon Twists, Spicy Potato Soft Tacos, Triple Layer Nachos, Mini Skillet Bowls, and a Mountain Dew Kickstart.

Even if the holidays took a hit on your budget, it looks like you can still dine on the cheap at Taco Bell in the new year.