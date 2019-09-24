Taco Bell's New Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips Will Spice Up Your Fall Fiestas

With all the fall events like college football and Thanksgiving coming up, there's plenty to look forward to. After all, the packed calendar of festivities is the perfect excuse to get together with friends and family. Hosting a fall party is so much fun, but admittedly, it can get stressful. Figuring out what food to serve guests in order to satisfy everyone's tastes is one of the most difficult yet crucial aspects of a gathering. Though it's easy to cycle through bags of classic potato chips at snack time, sometimes it's good to usher in something new so guests will get an experience they won't forget. With plenty of flavor that will set taste buds ablaze, Taco's Bell's new Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips are the quickest way to spice up a fall shindig.

In a Sept. 24 press release sent to Elite Daily, Taco Bell unveiled the new Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips. The special Reaper Ranch sauce, which was introduced on Taco Bell's Nacho Fries earlier this year, is derived from one of the world's hottest peppers. It makes a comeback on Taco Bell's new product, giving it the zesty and spicy flavor. You'll want to be warned, Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips aren't for the faint of heart. They're packed with heat, so handle with care. The press release detailed, "With spice hidden in every bite, fans will experience a cool blast of ranch before the Carolina repaper pepper heat takes over." I have to say, the next-level heat of the chips sounds unbelievably tempting, and a solid way to build a tolerance to "one of the world's hottest peppers."

If you're ready to accept the challenge, you can head to retail stores nationwide beginning on Sept. 24 to get your hands on a bag of chips. Stores selling the Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips include CVS, 7-Eleven, Walmart, and Circle K. Choose between a 3.5-ounce bag of chips, which is perfect for a mid-meal snack, or a 9.25-ounce bag, if you're sharing with friends. Taco Bell hasn't yet shared the price of the new snacks, but I'll bet it won't break the budget.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Thinking outside the box and getting innovative with what to pair the tortilla chips with is the best way to figure out the ultimate combination of flavors. The chips sound like they'd go great with some fresh guacamole or a ranch dipping sauce to give the spice a balance of flavor. "We've seen our fans incorporate chips into entrees, sprinkled on salads, and of course, enjoyed as the best grab-and-go snack," said Jennifer Arnoldt, Taco Bell's Senior Director of Retail Engagement and Experience, in the press release.

The Reaper Ranch Tortilla Chips joins a line of other chips by Taco Bell, which fans are well-familiar with ever since they were introduced to stores in March 2018. The flavors include the Classic, Mild, Fire, and Diablo. The best part about the core line of chips is that they're vegetarian, kosher, and made of gluten-free ingredients. The fact that many people with dietary restrictions can still enjoy the chips is all the more reason to serve the snacks at a get-together. With the flavorful line of Taco Bell Tortilla Chips available, party planning has never been easier (or spicier).