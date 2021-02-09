With Valentine's Day just around the corner, Shake Shack is releasing a brand new shake inspired by an iconic '90s boy band. Whimsically playing off its collaboration with Boyz II Men, Shake Shack's "Berryz II Men" Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shake combines real strawberries, chunks of chocolate cookies, and rich chocolate fudge for a festive sip that ticks all the treat yo' self boxes. You don't have to close your eyes and make a wish to scoop up this sip, because it's available in-store and for delivery starting on Feb. 9.

Until Sunday, Feb. 14, you can satisfy your sweet tooth and lean into the self-love vibes of the holiday by ordering the limited-edition beverage, which will be available at Shake Shack locations nationwide. Prices will vary depending on location, but you can expect to spend about the same as any of the chain's other specialty shakes. Because nothing goes hand-in-hand quite like Valentine's Day, strawberries, and chocolate, Shake Shack decided to create its "Berryz II Men" Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Shake by hand-spinning real strawberry into vanilla frozen custard for a festive pink base. The shake is then topped with a layers of whipped cream, drizzles of fudge sauce, and chocolate cookie crumbles. In short, it's bound to taste just as good as it looks, and the limited-edition shake might be one of your new go-tos before it dances off menus on Valentine's Day.

While you're V-Day celebration might not be the same this year due to the ongoing pandemic, Boyz II Men will be offering a free virtual concert on Feb. 14 showcasing some of the '90s group's biggest hits. To stream favorites like "On Bended Knee" and "I’ll Make Love to You" online, you can watch through DoorDash's Twitch, Instagram, or Facebook Live channels.

Meanwhile, fans living near Philadelphia or New York City can expect a special surprise when they place any Shake Shack order either through the DoorDash app or website on Feb. 11. While supplies last, you'll score a free Love Delivered kit, which includes a "Berryz II Men" scented candle and concert merch for the virtual Love Delivered performance, including a t-shirt and a VIP lanyard.

While the pink-hued shake was created in collaboration with DoorDash, you can also order it through other delivery and pick-up apps like Postmates or order it in-store. However, when deciding how to order it, you might want to consider ordering your shake for pick-up or delivery in keeping with the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for deliveries and takeout as of Dec. 31 in order to limit your exposure to others.

