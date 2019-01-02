New year, new look? Every January, I feel the urge to shake up my appearance in some small (or sometimes major) way, as if a physical change will ignite the inner changes I hope to make going forward into the new year. This time around I'm seeking some inspo, and the name of the game is hair, which is why I'm ringing in 2019 by ringing up top hairstylists and hair experts, to ask their predictions as to the top 2019 hair trends for long hair. As someone who lives in fear of short hair — I don't care how many celebs rock a bob, it just won't suit me! — I'm happy to report that, while gorgeous, this year's trending cuts, colors and styles for long hair aren't particularly bold or risky. Read on for the looks you're bound to see all over your Instagram feed very, very soon.

Sun-Kissed Strands

While 2018 saw celebs dying their hair platinum blonde and other bright hues, 2019 color trends will be a little more low key. This is especially good news for anyone concerned about the health of their hair, since tons of bleaching and dying isn't exactly ideal for damaged strands.

"Clients are taking a strong approach to maintaining healthy hair," says Carachele Tyvan, a colorist and extension artist at Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles. "Many of my long-haired clients are adamant [about] not damaging what they’ve grown, but still have a desire to color."

The solution? "Clients are requesting soft sun-kissed accents that are low maintenance but liven up their mane," says Tyvan. The look requires a seamless blend, so that highlights seem natural and not artificial. The result is beachy, breezy, how-was-your-vacation color.

Super Straight Cher Hair

What about trends for texture? "Long hair styles will be very long and very straight through the new year," predicts Stephanie Brown, a hairstylist in New York City. "Everyone is swinging around long, straight locks lately, like Ciara and Kim Kardashian." Brown notes that with this style, a clean center part looks best.

Unless you're blessed with stick-straight Cher hair (Because no matter what celebs are rocking the look in 2019, my Armenian queen did it first!), you'll definitely want to pick up a flat iron to get your locks pin-straight. The Revlon Salon Straight Copper Smooth XL 1.5 Inch Flat Iron ($45, revlonhairtools.com) even comes with a slide-on smoothing attachment that basically brushes hair as it straightens, to eliminate frizz and ensure there aren't any tangles. Just be sure to use a heat protectant prior to straightening, so you don't damage your strands in the process. The Unite Hair 7SECONDS Glossing Dry Thermal Spray ($30, unitehair.com) is a great option, since in addition to protection against hot tools and UV rays, it also gives hair some major shine.

Soft Waves

Just not into super straight strands? No worries — it's not the only look dominating 2019. "On the opposite end of pin straight, long hair will also have loose messy but shiny polished waves," says Brown. "These are very smooth with no frizz, but the curl is imperfect."

"I'm hoping to see hairstyles straight with very little wave, more tousled," agrees Nicole Leal, Master Hairstylist at Nine Zero One Salon and Director of Education at Nine Zero One Academy. Her formula for nailing the look? "Accessorize long hair with soft layers and a fringe," she says. I've seen singer Normani rock a soft-waves-and-bangs combo many times before, and look incredible, so I'll take Leal's word for it.

The key here is to ensure your waves look soft, frizz-free, and not too perfect. I recommend brushing curls out instead of using fingers to separate them — don't be scared of loosening them up, that's exactly what you want. Top off your dreamy waves with a product like the IGK Hair Speechless Dry Finishing Spray For Hair & Body ($27, igkhair.com), which gives a soft sheen thanks to a nourishing blend of Avocado and Amla Oils.