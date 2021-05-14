If there's one thing that's gotten you through the pandemic, it's Tiktok. More specifically, the dances. With stay-at-home mandates and more time on your hands, trying out new dances has been a great way to pass the time. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced dancer, there's a fun routine for everyone to try, and you don't even have to worry about getting it wrong. Each dance has multiple versions, and there's plenty of room to put your own spin on it. Since there are new dances being made daily, it can be a challenge choosing one that'll best complement your personality. Selecting the TikTok dance you should try, based on your zodiac sign, however, makes things much easier.

Astrology's not only a tool that can help you understand yourself and those around you better, it can even point to dances and songs that you'll gravitate to, based on your sun sign. As the light of the sky, the traits of your sun sign can point to how you like to be acknowledged or have fun. While fire signs may look for something more fast-paced, water signs will likely resonate with dances choreographed for slower songs. No matter the pace you're looking for, though, TikTok's got you covered. Here's the breakdown of the Tiktok dance you should give a try, based on your zodiac sign:

Aries: The "Savage" Dance

As the dynamic fire sign of the zodiac, you're all about blazing trails in an unapologetically authentic fashion. Created by Keke Wilson, the viral dance to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" suits you perfectly. It's fun, and complements the fierce nature of this globally viral hit. If you're looking for an energy boost or a dance that can remind you who you are, this is the one.

Taurus: The "Tap In" Dance

As a Taurus, you're all about looking good and securing a paycheck. Saweetie's "Tap In" checks both of those boxes, and there's even a dance to go along with it. The moves are quite simple, so it won't take too long to learn — but as a fixed sign, I'm sure you'll be rehearsing it until you get it just right. You can thank Lesley Gonzalez for creating this fun and simple dance that'll you wanna tap in to try out.

Gemini: The "Mood" Dance

24KGoldn created a song just for you, Gemini, and the dance that goes with it is just as adaptable as you are. Created by Cale Saurage, the "Mood" challenge has a variety of different dance moves depending on who's doing it. As someone who requires freedom to put your own spin on things, you'll have fun tweaking this dance so that it's unique to your own expression.

Cancer: The "Gimme More" Dance

This viral dance is something fun and easy to do at home with family or friends, and doesn't require too much practice, either. As the nurturer of the zodiac, setting aside time to engage in fun activities is key. Choreographed to Britney Spears "Gimme More" by Kara Cannella and Jaeden Gomez, this dance is perfect if you're looking for a fun way to decompress.

Leo: The "She Make It Clap" Dance

You love to be acknowledged for your accomplishments — you are ruled by the sun, after all — and this viral dance is all about applause. Soulja Boy's moves to his "She Make It Clap" track are super simple and easy to follow. This is also a dance you can put your own creative spin on, since the moves vary depending on who's dancing. If you're looking for a dance that makes you feel good, this is the one.

Virgo: The "Corvette Corvette" Dance

As someone who prioritizes productivity, this lighthearted TikTok dance by Dorien Scott to Popp Hunna's "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)" will provide you with a fun way to decompress. There's no pressure to get it perfect, so you can allow yourself to enjoy the process of learning new things, while adding your tweaks in to make it more efficient. Once you master it, you can even teach others.

Libra: The "What You Know Bout Love" Dance

Being the lover of the zodiac isn't always easy, but this TikTok dance will validate your desire for unity and connection. With it being choreographed to Pop Smoke's "What You Know Bout Love", choreographer Will DeVane created the dance alongside his girlfriend, Jenna Sinatra, so it's perfect to do alongside a partner. To make it even more fun, you can perform it during your next (safe) social gathering. You're always the one who knows how to really bring people together.

Scorpio: The "Shirt" Dance

As a water sign, you're all about the slow jams and slowed-down dances. This snippet of SZA's "Shirt" took TikTok by storm, and TikTok user Brandon created a dance for you to practice and enjoy. SZA is actually a Scorpio herself, which makes it even more fitting, and she hopped on the viral dance well. It has a sultry yet magnetic air to it — two qualities you're known for.

Sagittarius: The "Git Up" Dance

As a fire sign, you're someone who tends to have a lot of energy, which is why this TikTok dance is perfect for you. Created by Ajani Huff and Davonte House, the "Git Up" dance will get you moving so you can release some of that fiery energy. The moves are pretty quick, but as someone who's adventurous and thrill-seeking, it's right up your alley.

Capricorn: The "Track Star" Dance

Taking some time to get in touch with your playful side is always a good idea, Capricorn. Your productivity levels are always off the wall, and this dance can help you loosen up with no strings attached. Created by Jeremiah Chun-Li (AKA City Boy J), the "Track Star" dance is simple and easy to learn, and is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

Aquarius: The "Renegade" Dance

This fast-paced dance is perfect for your fixed sign nature. The intricate dance moves are something you'll find easy to master, since consistency is very much your jam. As an air sign, the movement will definitely help to get your energy moving. Created by Jalaiah Harmon, the "Renegade" dance is an excellent way to engage with friends and your community on social media.

Pisces: The "Unwritten" Dance

"Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield may have come out more than a decade ago, but it's still incredibly relatable to this day. This lighthearted bop has recently gone viral on TikTok thanks to @rony_boyy and Natasha Bedingfield herself, who joined in to recreate the dance. As the mutable water sign of the zodiac, this song describes your dreamy nature perfectly, and the dance moves are easy to follow. Since the clip used is actually a remix, it adds a fun twist to this timeless classic.