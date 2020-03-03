If your shoulder muscles have been feeling extra tight, or you're looking for something to do this weekend, the universe suggests taking off your makeup and going to the spa. It's written in the stars for you to cleanse your mind, body, and soul, and treat yourself to cups of cucumber water. The spa treatment you should get, based on your zodiac sign awaits.

Stop debating in your head if you should get a massage, pedicure, or chocolate-based facial. That decision has already been made for you, so you can focus primarily on relaxing and rejuvenating. You can walk into a lovely spa, put on a fluffy robe, and not stress about whether you're using your time wisely. As they do in many aspects of your life, whether you realize it or not, the planets will be guiding you to listen to trickling water coming from nearby waterfalls or take a deep breath as essential oils are rubbed into your skin.

It's relaxing to just imagine that moment and what it would be like, huh? That's why you need to head to the spa treatment that's totally aligned with your zodiac sign element. Here's the spa treatment on the itinerary for you — solely depending on if you're an earth, water, air, or fire sign.

Earth Signs (Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo): Oxygen Ritual Spa Edgewood Are you a Capricorn, Taurus, or Virgo? If so, then you fall in the "earth sign" category and are likely the most grounded person in your friend group. Participating in an oxygen ritual will be in your best interest, because it will give your skin the power to heal itself. Spa Edgewood in Lake Tahoe, California, will be a prime spot to participate in one of these rituals. During the treatment, you'll be surrounded by rose quartz, clear quartz, and amethyst to refresh your skin. These gemstones will channel your natural connection to the earth and leave you feeling renewed.

Air Signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius): Chromotherapy Being an air sign means you're typically a curious and sociable person. You love making conversation and immersing yourself in your surroundings. For that reason, consider heading to VH Spa at Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, Arizona for an afternoon of zen vibes and chromotherapy. This kind of treatment uses color to bring wellness to your body and soul. Each color — which is exposed to you through light — works to stimulate a different part of your body and promote health. For example, the color red activates your circulation and will bring you back down to Earth. Yellow allows you to release any built-up feelings or emotions you might have, and might allow your creative side to shine. Try this treatment for yourself to see how powerful it can be for your air sign.

Water Signs (Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces): Float Tank The Lodge at Vail Going with the flow is the nature of a water sign. You're always in the mood for a deep conversation or to listen to some quality music and chill. A float tank treatment, like the one offered at The Lodge at Vail in Vail, Colorado, will speak to your flowing sign as you relieve your muscles and let your troubles wash away. If you opt for the new Dream Package at this spa, you can pay $316 for a 50-minute massage, serenity essential oil, night time drops, and one-hour float. That's a pretty sweet deal. Especially if you've been exploring or traveling for a few days, this package will awaken your water sign and put your body in #vacationmode.