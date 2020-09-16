Every month, you embark on a spiritual journey. This journey coincides with the constant ebb and flow of the 28-day lunar cycle. It begins with the new moon, when your energetic slate is wiped clean and you are encouraged to plant the seed of a fresh intention. As the moon waxes, that intention grows and gains momentum, and when the moon becomes full, your intention will blossom, prompting a moment of culmination, change, and reward. Then, the moon wanes, encouraging the steady period of release and renewal, before it reaches the new moon phase and starts the process all over again. Every new moon has its own vibe, so to speak, and the September 2020 new moon's vibe is anything but light and easy. In fact, it's pretty chaotic, but that just speaks to how immense and powerful its potential will be.

This new moon takes place in mutable earth sign Virgo. This zodiac sign is ruled by Mercury — planet of communication and cognitive function — making it concerned with logic, analysis, details, facts, organization, productivity, and ideas. That makes this new moon a beautiful time to take a look at any lingering mess in your life and devise a plan to declutter and cleanse it. Virgo values practical efforts that produce tangible results, so don't be afraid to write out a to-do list and get your hands dirty. You may have some lofty plans that feel impossible to attain. However, if you break it all down into easy steps, it won't feel so difficult to accomplish. The first step is always the hardest step to take, but on this new moon, the first step can lead to so much more than you could have imagined.

Here's your cosmic breakdown that contains everything you need to know about the upcoming new moon:

The New Moon In Virgo Takes Place On Sept. 17 At 7:00 a.m. ET

Shutterstock

This new moon takes place during Mars retrograde, which could take some steam out of your motivation during this time. The fact that Mars will square off with inhibiting Saturn and obsessive Pluto doesn't help either. With the planet of passion and ambition all out of sorts, you may feel stagnant instead of stimulated. However, if you use this as an excuse to stay behind, that's all it will be. Mars retrograde encourages you to rediscover the passion behind all the things you do. If you let this strange energy fuel your desire to get back on track, it will be so meaningful in the long run.

Luckily, there is still so much pulling you toward a better future, inspiring you to continue on your journey of self-fulfillment and self-actualization. This new moon will form trine with stabilizing Saturn, transformative Pluto, and expansive Jupiter. Underneath the low energy feeling of Mars retrograde are the embers of a fire that refuse to die out. It's clear this journey will be long, drawn out, and more challenging than you would have hoped, but what awaits you at the finish line is a deeper understanding of yourself. Saturn has no problem committing to long-term gratification, Pluto never shies away from a fight, and Jupiter's hunger for new experiences can never be satiated. Lean into what these planets represent during this new moon.

Emotions may be strong during this time, especially with the new moon opposing dreamy and spiritual Neptune, so be kind and make a point of forgiving yourself when you fail to reach your expectations. You're exactly where you're meant to be right now. Everything you're going through is part of a very important lesson you're learning. If you bypassed all of the complications, you would never build up the strength that overcoming it would give you.