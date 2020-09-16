No one ever said 2020 would be easy. In fact, if you've been listening to astrologers, then you know all about how this is one of the most chaotic years in recent history. The second half of 2020 is like a pressure cooker and you might be feeling the heat at the moment. However, some of the most incredible things were inspired by difficult times. And only the strongest plants can grow in harsh climates. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best September 2020 new moon, you'll feel strengthened and revitalized by this exciting new beginning. Those born with their rising sign or sun sign in Taurus, Virgo, or Capricorn will feel the most empowered by this new moon and it will teach them so much about what they're capable of.

Taking place on Sept. 17 at 7:00 a.m. ET, this new moon is no joke. Aside from the fact that it takes place in overly analytical and perfectionist Virgo, it will also form a trine with karmic Saturn, darkly ambitious Pluto, and hungry Jupiter. This will push you to think with your future in mind and to consider making decisions that will serve you in the long run. You're letting your lows fuel you to reach new highs.

However, if you want something, you'll have to prove yourself. This new moon occurs while passionate Mars is retrograde, meaning that you may find yourself slipping backward as you attempt to move forward. Mars is also slamming into a square with inhibiting Saturn and controlling Pluto, dredging up challenging emotions as you try your hardest.

If earth signs are willing to go the distance, they won't be sorry they did. Here's why:

Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images

Taurus: You're Dancing Your Way Into A Creative Journey

This new moon is all about your inner child, Taurus. Do you remember what it felt like when you were allowed to color outside of the lines? You weren't worried about whether your work was a masterpiece, because all you cared about was being creative and expressing yourself. Conjure that energy back into your life, Taurus, because allowing yourself to color outside the lines will imbue your life with a far more vivid experience. It's never been about perfection. It's always been about living, so give yourself permission to live messily and adventurously.

Virgo: You're Ready For This Next Major Phase Of Your Life

Can you get a drum roll, Virgo? This new moon takes place in your zodiac sign, which means it has the power to strengthen and reshape your identity as a whole. Whatever you begin now has the power to manifest in an incredibly powerful way. Think of how far you've come and consider the person you were always meant to become. Think of your best qualities and how you can utilize them for good. Anything you set your mind to matters, so acknowledge what it is that you want in this life and believe in yourself.

Capricorn: You're Prepared To Have Your World Rocked

Spontaneity is the name of the game, Capricorn. Although you tend to prefer mapping things out and knowing what to expect, this rigid mentality leaves little room for experimentation. Now's the time to let go of your need for control and your desire for doing things in advance, because it's time to just let the chips fall where they may. There are so many out-of-this-world opportunities that are falling into your lap. All you have to do is say "yes" to something you would normally pass up.