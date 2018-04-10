The Prettiest Starbucks Drinks You Can Get This Spring, Ranked

April showers bring May flowers, and apparently a few snow storms sprinkled in along the way. But with the subpar weather comes a handful of springtime Starbucks drinks that will put a little pep back in your step. With thousands of drinks to choose from at the Seattle-based coffee chain, I've rounded up my top choices for the prettiest Starbucks drinks that you can get this spring.

I really wanted to include the Crystal Ball Frappuccino because it's just so enchanting to look at (not to mention that refreshing peach-flavored whip). Alas, the turquoise-colored beverage was only available for four days after making it's debut in the United States on Thursday, March 22.

While we can't stare down into our Crystal Ball Frappuccino and predict the future anymore, we all know there's still over two months until the official start of summer. If the past is any prediction of the future, we can only hope that Starbucks might have a few more tricks up its sleeves and release another brightly colored caffeinated libation or two. For now, I'll be savoring these vibrant and delicious springtime specials.

While you’re sipping on your caffeinated deliciousness, don’t forget to shop Starbucks’ new line of millennial pink and pastel coffee tumblers and more to match your new favorite beverage.

Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato The Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato is a new addition to the Starbucks menu this year and it's every bit as sweet and savory as it sounds. Starbucks is known for its line of iced macchiatos, so adding a hint of cinnamon and almond milk is a dynamic twist to start your spring out on the right food. Plus, there's nothing like a jolt of cinnamon to awaken your tastebuds. While it might not have the pretty pastel colors like some of your other favorite caffeinated beverages, the subtle transition from the light brown espresso to the creamy white almond milk is truly awe-inspiring.

Sakura Strawberry Pink Milk Latte starbucks_j on Instagram Talk about pretty in pink! Sadly, the Sakura Strawberry Pink Milk Latte is only available in Japan, but it is sure a beaut to look at. The drink is a part of Starbucks' annual beverage release that celebrates the country's cherry blossom season. The pink-hued beverage combines warm milk with a unique cherry blossom and strawberry sauce for the perfect fruity latte full of deep flavor. If you ask nicely, perhaps your local Starbucks barista will kindly try and recreate it for you. No promises, but it’s worth a shot.

Pink Drink Starbucks You've probably seen Starbucks' Pink Drink all over Instagram by now, but that doesn't make it any less delicious. Even better, the light and rejuvenating strawberry-flavored drink is also a part of the Starbucks Cups of Kindness collection featuring four beverages handpicked by Lady Gaga. The Pink Drink is a smooth blend of strawberries with notes of passion fruit and acai that's mixed with coconut milk and finished off with a scoop of strawberries. If that doesn't scream springtime, then I don't know what does.

Violet Drink Starbucks If pink isn’t your thing, check out Starbucks’ Violet Drink. This purple cup of deliciousness is a sweet mix of juicy blackberries and tart hibiscus (think the same flavors as the Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refreshers) fused with sweet and creamy coconut milk. It will cheer you up even on the rainiest of spring days.

Strawberry Acai Starbucks Refreshers Beverage Starbucks The Strawberry Acai Starbucks Refreshers Beverage is an icy-cold fruit drink that will help cool you down once spring is in full swing. The drink is a sweet mix of strawberry flavors with hints of acai and passionfruit. If you’re looking for an afternoon pick-me-up without the jolt of espresso, the Strawberry Acai Starbucks Refreshers comes lightly-caffeinated with Green Coffee Extract to put a little pep back into your step. Did we mention the drink also comes full of actual strawberries? Plus, when accented with Starbucks’ signature green straw, it makes for the perfect splash of springtime color to enjoy.