I don't know about you, but the fact that winter is almost over and spring is just around the corner has made it a little easier to get out of bed each morning. Even so, I (like many people) still require a little caffeine boost to make sure I am fully functioning all day long. Grabbing a coffee from Starbucks is a surefire way get yourself energized. Not only will you get a boost, but the coffee chain is also known for its seasonal beverages. Since it's almost springtime, you might be wondering what the new drink lineup looks like. So, what are the new Starbucks spring drinks?

If you like variety when it comes to your morning coffee, then you are in luck. Starbucks added two new macchiato offerings to its menu on Wednesday, Feb. 28, according to a Starbucks press release. Even though spring doesn't officially arrive until March 20, participating Starbucks locations in the United States and Canada are serving up the Hazelnut Mocha Coconutmilk Macchiato and the Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato for a limited time to celebrate the season.

Knowing that weather can be fickle, Starbucks shared in its press release that these new macchiatos can be served hot or iced — so they're perfect for both the tail end of winter and the beginning of spring.

So, what will you get when you order one of these versatile new spring drinks? The Hazelnut Mocha Coconutmilk Macchiato combines Sumatran coconutmilk with Starbucks' signature espresso roast and sweet hazelnut flavoring. The hand-crafted beverage is finished with a mocha drizzle. Honestly, I wouldn't care what season it was if I had this tasty sip in hand.

Starbucks wants you to enjoy this new drink no matter what the weather is like outside, so you can also order an Iced Hazelnut Mocha Coconutmilk Macchiato, and your coffee will be served chilled over ice in a cold cup.

The other new macchiato from Starbucks was inspired by horchata, which is "a popular beverage in Spain and Latin America," as explained in the press release by Yoke Wong of the Starbucks Beverage Development team. To duplicate the flavors of horchata in the Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato, the drink is made with a combination of Starbucks' signature espresso, almondmilk, and cinnamon dolce syrup. The drink is topped with a cross-hatching of caramel and a sprinkle of cinnamon dolce topping.

Personally, I really don't need to know more beyond the fact that this drink has cinnamon and caramel to put it on my must-have list, but that doesn't stop Starbucks from making it even more crave-worthy. Like I said before, these offerings are available hot or iced, so you can order an Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato and really get the full horchata-like experience. Starbucks stated in the press release that horchata can be served hot or cold, but I usually crave horchata on a sweltering day, so an Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato sounds like it'd be the perfect way to beat the heat.

Since looking forward to spring conjures up images of sunny days and blooming flowers, you might already be set on an iced coffee routine. You can still switch up your iced coffee order thanks to Starbucks' new Blonde Espresso. The new Blonde Espresso was released in January, and you can enjoy it in the Iced Blonde Caffe Americano.

The Iced Blonde might not have mocha drizzle or almondmilk, but it can be a refreshing start to the day. It's made with Blonde Espresso shots that topped with water to create a light layer of crema. The refreshing sip is served over ice to keep things cool.

If you've been keeping up with the latest Starbucks news, then you know that company has been busy releasing some pretty and delicious spring drinks in Starbucks Thailand and Starbucks Asia. Thankfully, the wait is over, and you now have some delicious spring drinks available to you at participating U.S. Starbucks locations.

So, even though spring might not yet be in full bloom, you can enjoy these new spring drinks from Starbucks as you await it's arrival.