Coffee lovers who enjoy a little pop of color with their morning brew are getting the best of both worlds with Starbucks' newest drink. The latest sip from Starbucks features the trendy butterfly pea flower tea that gives the lemonade cold brew a vibrant purple hue. If you're desperate to add the Butterfly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew to your coffee rotation, you might have to do a little planning. Read on to find out where to buy Starbucks' Butterfly Pea Lemonade.

The good news is that this colorful AF drink exists (and will totally brighten up your Instagram Story), but the bad news is that it's only currently available in select Starbucks stores in Asia. The new Butterfly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew debuted on Tuesday, Feb. 20 in 11 markets in Asia. The limited-time only beverage doesn't yet have any plans to make an appearance in U.S. Starbucks stores.

So, if you feel absolutely compelled to get your hands on the swirling colors in the Butterfly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew, a trip abroad is a must. The drink is only available in select Starbucks Asia stores while supplies last. The colorfully layered drink is the perfect early welcome to spring.

The Butterly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew starts out with blue butterfly pea flower tea, then it's topped with a refreshing pour of lemonade, and the third and final layer that will give you your caffeine boost is Starbucks cold brew coffee. The gorgeous violet swirls come about when the color-changing properties of the butterfly blue flower tea react with the citrus in the lemonade.

The cold drink is only available iced because, well, it's made with cold brew, but a clear cold cup is also the best way to capture the mesmerizing colors of this latest creation. You are practically guaranteed all the double-taps once you post a photo of your Butterfly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew. Plus it's the perfect excuse to use the that pretty blue butterfly emoji (which, in my opinion, is highly underutilized).

If you're wondering why this vibrant sip is only available in select Starbucks stores in Asia, it probably has something to do with its most unique ingredient: the butterfly pea flower tea. According to a Starbucks press release, butterfly pea flower tea is "a trending ingredient in Southeast Asia." You can probably guess that the bright shade of blue and the tea's color-changing properties are a couple of the reasons this ingredient is growing in popularity.

According to Bon Appétit, one tea expert, Kathy Chan, reported that butterfly pea flower tea is commonly found in Thailand and Malaysia. The pairing of butterfly pea flower tea with lemonade in the Butterfly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew appears to be the perfect decision, since Chan also relayed that most Thai recipes work best when the tea is paired with a citrus flavor. It seems like you'll get an authentic taste of the culture when you order Starbucks' Butterfly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew.

Of course, not everyone can travel abroad to complete this sip on their Starbucks wish list. Don't worry, though, because even if you are stuck stateside, you can still switch up your Starbucks order. Last month, Starbucks introduced their first new espresso in over 40 years. On Jan. 9, the Starbucks' Blonde Espresso arrived in stores, and while it might not be an exotic Asian tea, its bright flavor has notes of lemon and orange that might be the change you're looking for.

Just like the Butterfly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew's nod to spring, you can hope for sunshine-filled days ahead when you order Starbucks' new Blonde Espresso. So, whether you're lucky enough to get your hands on the Butterfly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew or the new Blonde Espresso, Starbucks is here to help you lighten things up and look forward to the season ahead.