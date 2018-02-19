I can't help but get excited whenever Starbucks releases a new drink. What can I say? The coffee chain really knows how to craft the perfect caffeinated beverage. This latest sip from Starbucks is not only tasty, but it's also a colorful masterpiece. Once you see that Starbucks' Butterfly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew changes colors, you'll definitely want to get your hands on one.

The good news is that this delicious creation exists, but the bad news is that you'll need to get your passport ready if you want to try the Butterfly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew. That's because only Starbucks stores in 11 markets in Asia are offering the Butterfly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew for a limited time (while supplies last) beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 20, according to a Starbucks press release.

So, what goes into this color-changing drink? The Butterfly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew is created by layering blue butterfly pea flower tea with lemonade, and then it is topped off with Starbucks cold brew coffee. The Instagram-worthy color component comes from the butterfly pea flower tea, which is widely used in Southeast Asia and known for its vibrant blue shade and color-changing properties. Once the butterfly pea flower tea combines with the citrus in the lemonade, the reaction produces the dreamy violet swirls that are the hallmark of the drink.

The tea-lemonade-coffee creation is only available iced, but that makes sense, because why would you ever want to hide those colorful swirls inside an opaque hot cup?

It's no surprise that butterfly pea flower tea has a starring role in the Butterfly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew because, according to Bon Appétit, the colorful butterfly pea flower tea was already gaining popularity as an exotic ingredient more than two years ago in January 2016.

If you're lucky enough to find yourself in one of the Starbucks Asia stores serving up this new beverage, you can also check out the other offerings joining the menu abroad, including the Macadamia Cocoa Cappuccino and the Tahitian Vanilla macchiato.

Similar to the Butterfly Pea Lemonade Cold Brew, the Macadamia Cocoa Cappuccino also has a unique and unexpected ingredient: macadamia nut. This indulgent sip is created when Starbucks Signature Espresso combines with a rich macadamia chocolate sauce. It's then topped with a frothed milk foam, a drizzle of macadamia chocolate sauce, and crumbled macadamia nuts and graham crackers. The rich, nutty beverage is available hot or iced.

The Tahitian Vanilla macchiato is making its return to the Starbucks Asia menu, and it's proven to be a fan favorite. Steamed milk combines with aromatic Tahitian vanilla syrup to get started, and then it's topped with Starbucks Signature Espresso. The Tahitian Vanilla macchiato is beautifully finished off with vanilla bean specks and vanilla drizzle, and it's available hot or iced.

After reading about these tasty Starbucks Asia sips, I am so ready for spring. Unfortunately, there is no word of any plans to bring these beverages to U.S. Starbucks stores. In even more good news for Starbucks lovers in Asia, though, the company announced some new food offerings available in 13 markets in Asia on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Starbucks also announced in their press release that these new lunch offerings are inspired by international cuisines, and the new gourmet recipes include options like the roasted chicken and baked potato, roasted chicken Wellington, and the California chicken flatbread. These bites are only available for a limited time while supplies last.

It sounds like Starbucks Asia is more than ready to welcome spring. Even though many parts of the United States probably still have a ways to go before a winter defrost, you can still get pumped for the season by taking a look at these new, vibrant international Starbucks offerings. Here's to hoping that these springtime sips make their way to a U.S. Starbucks menu near you.