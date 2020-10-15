In astrology, the moon represents your emotional inner world and your subconscious. It has everything to do with what's behind the mask; with what you're keeping a secret within. During its 28-day cycle, your spirit is shifting and evolving along with the phases of the moon. This cycle always begins with the new moon, which represents a new beginning and a chance to start fresh. It's when you're encouraged to forgive yourself for your past and look toward the future with hope. However, sometimes this phase of the lunar cycle is a more bittersweet experience than you might expect, and the zodiac signs who will have the worst October 2020 new moon may find this lunation to be a rather intense one.

Taking place in cardinal air sign Libra, this new moon is marked by a desire for balance, harmony, cooperation, and a middle ground. However, there will also be a pull toward the extreme, which could make you feel as though you're being pushed against your will. This new moon squares off with karmic Saturn, expansive Jupiter, destructive Pluto, and it also opposes aggressive Mars retrograde. You may have a lot on your plate, and no matter how hard you try, it may seem like there's another obstacle in your way. Luckily, the payoff is worth it, because this new moon also forms an exact trine with the North Node (aka your ultimate destiny), and even though it may feel hard, it's all pushing you in the direction you were always meant to take.

However, the upcoming new moon takes place on Oct. 16 at 3:31 p.m. ET, and for those born under the influence of Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, the experience may feel emotionally heavy. Here's why:

Cancer: You May Feel Like You're Not Getting The Love You Need

This new moon will have you searching your heart, Cancer. It will show you what your heart wants, what it needs, and what it wants to take care of. The heart wants to nurture as much as it wants to be nurtured. Love is a give and take. How can you infuse your world with more love? How can you make your home environment feel more sacred? How can you strengthen your family unit? Look inside yourself and you'll find all the answers, but will you act on these answers? Love is an act of courage, Cancer, and you're a brave lover.

Scorpio: You're Remembering That Healing Isn't An Easy Process

When you think of healing, you may think of it as a straight line; clear, bright, shiny, and direct. However, healing never feels as clean and organized as you might hope. Instead of moving straight ahead, healing zig zags in all sorts of directions, makes the wrong turns, and circles back to where you started. Sometimes the process is so frustrating that you consider giving up. But as always, without fail, healing takes you somewhere beautiful; somewhere you've always wanted to be. Make a commitment to your healing during this new moon, Scorpio. Your soul is calling for it.

Pisces: You're Beginning The Process Of Moving On

If you're living in the past, you'll never be able to find your future, Pisces. During this new moon, you may be realizing the ways in which you've been clinging on to something you know isn't really good for you anymore. Maybe it's the fond memory of something that used to be better. Perhaps it's a negative habit you know you finally need to break. Whatever it is, it's time to make the decision to move on from it. Take it easy on yourself, because you're adjusting to a new normal. Give yourself time to transform.