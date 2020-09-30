You don't need astrology to know the year 2020 has been downright chaotic. However, if you need a little proof, the cosmos have got your back, because things are looking a little hectic in the sky. As you can probably imagine, a full moon would certainly spice things up a bit, and soon, you'll find out for sure, because the October 2020 full moon will be the worst for these zodiac signs: Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. If you were born under the influence of the earth element, then take a deep breath and try to stay calm. It may be a little intense, but it's only temporary.

Taking place on Oct. 1 at 5:05 p.m. ET, this upcoming full moon will rise in fiery, competitive, and passionate Aries. That makes this full moon particularly significant (and possibly even the most volatile full moon of the year). For one thing, Aries is the first sign in the zodiac, which means this full moon is as much a new beginning as it is an ending. When one door closes, another one opens, and the full moon in Aries will encourage you to blast forward. However, you might find that you're having trouble getting very far, and that's all thanks to Mars retrograde. Mars — planet of drive, aggression, and vitality — also happens to be Aries' ruling planet, which means Mars is directly connected to this lunation. Not only is Mars retrograde, but it's also forming a stagnating and frustrating square with Saturn, planet of boundaries. With all the pressurized energy raging inside you, this could make you feel quite inhibited.

Even though earth signs aren't the only ones being affected, they're probably being affected in the least enjoyable way. Here's why:

Taurus: You're Finally Facing The Skeletons In Your Closet

What have you been hiding or avoiding lately? A lot probably, but you're not alone. At some point, everyone chooses to tuck difficult thoughts and experiences deep into their subconscious where they won't be easily found. It's a coping mechanism. However, that pain still lingers inside you, and unless you find a way to release it, it will continue to haunt you. Confront your feelings, Taurus. You're ready to not only forgive the world, but also forgive yourself and release everything you've been holding onto.

Virgo: You May Be Forced To Sacrifice Something In Your Life

This full moon will feel like a transformation, Virgo. While the idea of a transformation may seem grand and elegant, the underbelly of the process is brimming with intensity. In order to transform, you must be ready to let go of something that once mattered to you; something that you've long outgrown and can no longer afford to focus on. Something has come to a natural end and it's time to accept that it's time to let go. Although the process is bittersweet, it creates space for you to invest your heart into something new; something that will make a major difference in your life.

Capricorn: You're Getting To Know Your True Heart

This full moon can be a cozy and heartfelt experience if you allow it to be, Capricorn. However, it requires you to let your guard down, be honest with your feelings, and give yourself a moment of rest. Can you set aside all the pressure you put on yourself to be perfect and just focus on what truly matters? If your personal life is lacking, this full moon may feel like a rude awakening. It's time to nurture your closest relationships and reserve time for yourself in your sacred space. Spread love wherever you can and spread it to those who matter.