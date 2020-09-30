Whether you identify as a witch or you simply enjoy being one with the cosmos, then you know all about how powerful a full moon can be. All you have to do is look up at the night sky and embrace its beauty to know that it's making an impact on you. That's because a full moon is a moment of revelation, culmination, and reward. It's a major turning point in the lunar cycle, marking something important coming to an end. There's no telling exactly how it will affect you, but if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best October 2020 full moon, then you're being blessed by the universe. I'm looking at you, Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius, because the full moon on Oct. 1 (which happens at 5:05 p.m. ET) was made for fire signs.

Nothing is ever just black or white in astrology. You might find this full moon challenging even if you were born under the influence of fire. While this full moon takes place in confident, enthusiastic, and competitive Aries, it's running into obstacles that may inhibit its potential. For one thing, Aries is ruled by Mars — planet of ambition, conflict, and sexuality — and at the moment, Mars is retrograde. You might think Mercury retrograde is the worst thing that could ever happen in astrology, but you clearly haven't heard of Mars retrograde if that's the case. Mars retrograde can be an incredibly slow and frustrating transit, making you exert even more effort into something that's normally an easy thing to accomplish.

However, if fire signs can find it in themselves to push through whatever's standing in their way, they will be rewarded greatly. If they let this full moon inspire them, it will take them far. Here's why:

Aries: You're Realizing How Strong And Resilient You Truly Are

You're being put to the test and called to take on something higher than yourself. Things have been difficult for you lately and you may feel as though it's been one obstacle after another. However, you're an Aries, which means you never shy away from a challenge, and you know deep down that you're becoming stronger and downright unstoppable the more you face these obstacles head on. You're realizing everything that you're capable of and this is just the beginning. Embrace this confidence that no one can take away from you.

Leo: You're Opening Your Heart To All Sorts Of New Possibilities

You're asking so many questions lately, Leo. Under the energy of this full moon, you may find some answers, but those answers will just lead to more questions. Prepare to feel your curiosity fully piqued and your interest in the world rejuvenated, because you're craving a sense of adventure. Normalcy, monotony, and sameness are the last things you want. Instead, you want brand-new experiences, knowledge that changes your perspective, and a flash of excitement to open your heart. During this full moon, that's exactly what you'll get.

Sagittarius: You're Embracing A Burst Of Creative Energy

Have you been struggling to feel inspired lately? Has it seemed like the world has lost a little bit of its color? Luckily, this full moon will remind you where to rediscover that beauty you've been longing for, Sagittarius. It will reconnect you with your inner child; the part of you that's innocent to the harshness of the world and ready to see things with fresh eyes. Harness the playfulness, the wonder, and the confidence that you had when you were a kid. This full moon is a reminder to never let the world take that away from you.