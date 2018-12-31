Would you look at that: You have made it to the end of 2018! Congratulations! For some of us, the year's close means clinking a glass of bubbly and watching the ball drop with the homies. For others, New Year's Eve means celebrating all your 2018 triumphs and accomplishments — in the bedroom. If you believe the stars rule everything around you, it's crucial that you look into which 2019 New Year's Eve sex position is best for your sign.

Whether you're locking lips tonight with a current hookup or an established partner, you're probably clued in (by now) as to how star signs have affected your chemistry all-year-long. Maybe matching with a Sagittarius on Tinder has made for a fun fling. Or maybe starting something new with a Cancer was the best choice you've made in your love life in awhile.

While you're double-checking your best raspberry-colored velvet blazer or sequined midnight blue bodycon dress, there's a good chance you're thinking about just how you'll toast farewell to the whirlwind that was 2018. Whether your partner believes in astrology or not, sliding this link over to them will ensure that your year ends with cosmic success.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Leah Flores / Stocksy Horny For Attention Listen up, Capricorns! Chances are: You've been in control and in charge all year long. As you're ringing in the New Year, let your partner be in charge, and give you all the attention you deserve. Do this by laying back, bending your knees and letting your partner hold your thighs while they're penetrating you. It's stable and sturdy, but now it's your partner that gets to put in all the work.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Peyton Weikert / Stocksy Life Is Butt A Dream Aquarians tend to be free-spirited, so you'll likely be in the mood for a daring sex move on a night like this one. Amid all of the festive moments tonight, try anal with your partner. This can mean rimming or penetrative sex, or even double penetration. Make sure you lube up! And talk to your partner about sex toys, like anal beads, butt plugs, and dildos that can double the fun.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - Mar. 20) Colin Anderson / Stocksy The Quickest Way To Get Wet Pisces is the quintessential water sign. Hello, you're literally a fish, after all! So, it would only be fitting that New Year's Eve sex should take place in the splash zone. Ring in 2019 with shower sex. This can best be done if the receiving partner balances one leg on the the edge of tub as the other partner stimulates or penetrates. Bonus points for sprinkling some delicious essential oils in the tub ahead of time. So, as the shower heats up, it smells like lavender or rose or any other lovely scent as you and bae are getting steamy.

Aries (Mar. 21 - Apr. 19) Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy Burning Up If you're celebrating another year down as a hot-headed Aries, why not try wax play? Delicately dripping wax on your erogenous zones would be a sure way to make your start to 2019 as fiery as you are. Pro-tips: Be sure to avoid areas with lots of hair, and use a comb or plastic card to gently scrape stubborn wax off. It's important to discuss with your partner ahead of time and iron out all the details. If they're game, run out and grab a soy, beeswax or paraffin candle — the safest kinds — before the festivities begin.

Taurus (Apr. 20 - May 20) Alexey Kuzma / Stocksy Fortune Favors The Bold Ah, yes, the other horny sign. Tauruses may have a reputation for being stubborn above anything else, but boldness is another trait that looks good on you. It's for this reason that you and your partner should try a reverse cowgirl — in front of a mirror. It's a bit adventurous and spicy, because you and your partner will get a front-row seat to your New Year's Eve sex session. But it's also dependable and will get the job done, earning it a Taurus stamp of approval.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Sonja Lekovic / Stocksy Seeing Double And no, this doesn't refer to the state that every Gemini's friends are holding them back from at the bar. We're talking about the go-to for a sign that's easily bored, loves options and is kind of like two people in one. Yes, we're talking about threesomes. Knowing Geminis, you've probably broached this subject already with your partner or have probably had a threesome with this particular partner already. In any case, you'll know what's up! If your partner is a-go, start flicking though your contacts. The start of 2019 is bound to be a wild ride... or two.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Alexey Kuzma / Stocksy Heart On Your Sleeve (& Other Places) Cancer is one of the more sensitive signs, second maybe to Pisces or secretly Leos. For a sign that's in touch with your emotions, any position where you can see your partner's face is ideal. Maybe opt for traditional missionary, but with kinkier intentions. Edging, which is the practice of getting your partner to the "edge" of a climax and stopping right before, is perfect for a soft, pleasure-loving sign like Cancer. The deliberate teasing of you or your partner will be satisfying to watch — and almost as much as when they finally reach that point of pleasurable gratification. Talk about fireworks.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Alexey Kuzma / Stocksy Lion's Pride If a Leo is going to have sex on New Year's Eve, then it's got to be epic and wild and maybe even romantic. As you're christening the start of 2019, do so by having sex in a semi-public place or outside. The thrill of almost getting caught will make your heart race. Bonus points for doing it under the stars or on a waterfront where you can see the fireworks. If you play your cards right, you'll have a good story to tell as you're looking back this time next year.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy Exercising Restraint Are Virgos really as uptight and analytical as everyone says? Or are people just intimidated by their intellect and their aura of knowing? That knowing, of course, extends to Virgos knowing how to get down. As you're lauding all the hard work you put into 2018, experiment with restraints: handcuffs, ribbons, rope. You'll probably be inclined to be the one tying your partner up, but try getting handcuffed instead. You might find that when your partner is pleasuring you — whether with oral, penetration, or both — it's a win-win situation.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Nabi Tang / Stocksy All The World's A Stage Us Libras are dramatic as hell, but never in a bad way, right? On a night like New Year's Eve that brims with mystery and romance, role-play would suit a Libra well. You'll probably have a few costumes (from Halloween, cosplays, or going out) in your closet, anyway. Now, you'll just have to talk to your partner about what kind of theatrical mood they're in. Whether you're in a relationship or situationship, there's already a scenario perfect for the night: the role-play of "hooking up with a stranger on New Year's Eve."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy A Little Bit Of Sting Like Aries and Leos, Scorpios like to be in charge and on top in bed. It's simply in your nature. While you don't actually have a stinger, you can try experimenting with bits of pain. Try out some gentle (or not so gentle) slapping or spanking to give your New Year's Eve some bite. Whether you or your partner are being slapped while spread-eagle or spanked bent over the other's knee, be sure to discuss safe words and limits ahead of time.