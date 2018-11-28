If you're newly dating someone and getting to know their personality, traits, and instincts, you might find yourself wondering what makes them tick. While life experience and circumstances affect us all, so do our zodiac signs. If you instantly click with someone or feel like everything they do or say makes you go, "Wait, what?!" then you might consider checking out their sign and how it relates to your own. Interestingly, compatibility with zodiac signs right after yours varies by each sign. Whereas dating someone with an opposite sign generally means you complement each other — think missing puzzle piece-style — dating someone with a sign that comes after yours has other implications.

While specific sign pairings are known to be explosive and full of conflict, it doesn't mean that you can't make a relationship work. Generally, one sign is very different than the following sign, but we all have qualities that can be desirable and exciting to each other. So if you're a Scorpio and you've matched on an app with an Sagittarius, don't write them off! Instead, learning about your neighboring sign dynamics could help you learn to navigate your zodiac dynamics IRL. Read on to find out what it means if the sign after you is making you swoon!

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Stocksy/altoimages Aries is competitive, driven, and loves to win. They like to be the leader in all situations, whether that means being behind the wheel on road trips or deciding where to go for drinks. This can be great with the sign that follows Aries — Taurus — because Taurus likes to define and understand the rules. For example, Taurus is perfectly happy to be the navigator on that road trip with Aries, and all will be well, providing that Aries actually follows Taurus' directions! Conflict could arise if Aries decides that in order to "win" they need to bend or break the rules, which is a maj no-no to Taurus. Both signs are really emotional, and if Aries can control their emotions and be kind when dealing with Taurus' soft heart, they will be a formidable team.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Stocksy/JaymeBurrows Taurus is organized, practical, and efficient, and respects the boundaries and rules in all situations. Taurus is also emotional and passionate, but their romantic energy is always focused on one specific partner. If Taurus falls for a Gemini, the next sign on the zodiac, Taurus should be cautious. Gemini is flighty and mercurial, changing their minds every minute of the day. That could mean that while Taurus thinks they're in a committed relationship, Gemini woke up that morning and decided to date around. Gemini can commit to one person, and once they do, they truly mean it. As long as Taurus can communicate clearly with Gemini, and Gemini agrees to the terms of their relationship, these two signs can co-exist.

Gemini May 21 - June 20) Stocksy/AlexeyKuzma Gemini is fun-loving, easily distracted, and needs constant stimulation, which can make it tricky for Gemini to feel inclined to commit to one person. When Gemini pairs with Cancer, however, a lot of the reasons Gemini feels the need to flit from one thing to the next kind of fade away. Cancer provides Gemini with a lot of stability and consistency, making them feel safe. Gemini finds comfort in Cancer, and Cancer is endlessly entertained by Gemini. As long as they can both make their relationship a priority — and by that, I mostly mean Gemini, since Cancer totally will — these two will be a great match.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Stocksy/Brat Cancer is loving, protective, and caring, and is a natural caretaker within their relationships. Some partners might find this comforting and reassuring, and others might find it a bit smothering. Cancer and Leo are likely to be very attracted to each other, and drawn to the other's opposite qualities. Leo wants to sit center stage, while Cancer likes to be behind the curtains, pulling the strings. This dynamic could work in a relationship, but Leo's bright, showboat-y nature might not give Cancer the security they need to really fall in love.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Stocksy/tomasmikula Leo is bold, gregarious, and shines in the spotlight. Leo is most comfortable being the center of attention, and has endless admirers, but Virgo is not likely to be one of them. Leo wants their partner to be adoring, supportive, and adventurous just like they are, but Virgo is more prone to question and pick apart everything. They are analytical, curious, and intelligent, and Virgo might quickly realize that they're better off being just friends.

Virgo (August 23 - Sept. 22) Stocksy/Wave Virgo is a perfectionist, a realist, and an analyst. Virgo doesn't suffer fools and has incredibly high standards in all relationships. Virgo constantly seeks new knowledge, self-improvement, and can be critical when they feel like they or their partner aren't living up to their potential. When Virgo pairs with Libra, these two could possibly form an incredible bond. When Virgo and Libra agree on things, they're unstoppable. They both love to have lengthy discussions and debates and admire each other's critical thinking abilities. They will be attracted to each other's intellects and then physical passion could develop from that. They might make better business partners than romantic partners, but we don't have to debate that — they'll do it for us... for hours. And hours. And hours.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Stocksy/neekmason Libra values trust and loyalty in relationships above chemistry and spark, which make them inclined to have serious relationships instead of being fulfilled by quickies or flings. Libra also likes to lead and hold the reins in relationships, and always wants things to be fair and peaceful. That's not necessarily Scorpio's vibe, since they really get off on stirring things up. Where Libra wants order and mutual trust in a relationship, Scorpio wants drama and passion. While this might make both signs be like, "thank you, next," the challenge of getting along might also be a huge turn-on for both signs.

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov. 21) Stocksy/goodvibrations Scorpio is passionate, emotional, and is not satisfied with a relationship that is just so-so. They want to deeply connect with their partners, and can be extremely jealous and needy but they are masters of hiding their feelings from everyone so as not to appear weak. Sagittarius is the most independent sign of the zodiac, so they like to have a little distance in all relationships, even with those they love. Scorpio takes this as an offense, and will work to get close to Sagittarius, who might not even realize Scorpio feels rejected by their independence. This isn't a great romantic match, and it's likely that both signs will end up looking for what they want and need elsewhere.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Stocksy/Wave Sagittarius is intellectual, independent, and loves adventure. They love to learn, experience new things, and are totally the kind of person who doesn't think twice about eating at a restaurant alone, fully absorbed in a book. Capricorn is calculated, dedicated, and relentless in achieving their goals and Sagittarius admires this. While Sagittarius is more free in their approach to life, Capricorn plans every step of every day. This can inspire Sagittarius but can also chafe against their need for freedom if Capricorn tries to apply their need for control to the relationships.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Stocksy/ChelseaVictoria Capricorn is ambitious, devoted, and consistent, making meticulous plans to achieve their goals. They don't really believe in investing their precious time and energy into a relationship that's unlikely to go anywhere, so when they do commit, they'll strive to make it work. If Capricorn and Aquarius decide to pair up, they'll quickly want to learn everything they can about the other. Aquarius is curious and impressed by Capricorn's ability to make sh*t happen, and Capricorn will be interested in Aquarius's curiosity about the world. These two are a great mental match, and their mutual admiration for each other can make them productive and satisfied partners.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Stocksy/guillefaingold Aquarius is curious, thoughtful and can often be found staring off into the distance, pondering the mysteries of life. At a party, you'll often find Aquarius away from the dance floor, in the corner or on the balcony, having a deep talk with someone they want to get to know. When Aquarius and Pisces get together, they might feel an emotional and intellectual connection right away. They're both curious about the world, and seek to understand their partner deeply. Pisces is sensitive, which Aquarius loves, and these two signs are deeply attracted to each other for both their brains and their bods.