If you haven't used Glamsquad to get you looking your best for an event in the past, you're seriously missing out. The on-demand beauty professionals service allows you to book hairstylists, makeup artists, and nail artists to come right to your home (or wherever you are!) and get you looking glam in no time, and all you've got to do is open the app to make it happen. The app isn't available in all cities, though, but the team knows how many people want to partake, which is why they've announced a brand new Glamsquad hair product line so you can get that Glamsquad expertise even if you can't actually book an appointment.

Between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., residents of New York City, Los Angeles, Orange County, South Florida, Washington DC, Boston, and the Bay Area have the luxury of using the Glamsquad app to summon beauty and hair professionals to get them ready for anything. I once used the app to get a hairstylist to come over and give me a braid for Fashion Week, and I swear I kept it in for another full week because it was too beautiful to take out. When it came time to wash my hair, all I had to do was open the app and book another hairstylist to come back — easy as that! Glamsquad has booked over 500,000 appointments to date since the app launched in 2014, and now they've expanding their business with an offering of haircare products designed with their customers in mind. Glamsquad paid attention to their customers requests and used them to create a line of products that they know will help users master that just-left-my-appointment look.

In total, the first launch will consist of eight hair products and one three-piece travel set:

One of the main reasons I'll call on a hair professional for help is because I feel like I don't know how to help my hair. Whether it's particularly damaged and dry or greasy and flat, I know a stylist will have the key to treating my strands and restoring them to their former glory. With this in mind, I'm particularly interested in the RE-TREAT Hair Treatment ($34, glamsquad.com), which gets unmanageable hair back on track. Applying this treatment after shampoo and letting it sit in the hair for five minutes will restore hydration and strengthen locks, thanks to watermelon seed extract, mango butter, and vegetable protein.

If you haven't yet found your go-to, ride-or-die dry shampoo, it's definitely possible that Glamsquad's IN-BETWEEN Dry Shampoo ($24, glamsquad.com) is it. Utilizing rice starch to absorb oils and give texture, along with coconut water and aloe vera leaf juice to ensure hair still looks hydrated and feels soothed, this formula really does it all. If you can't afford to book a Glamsquad appointment as often as you'd like, a few spritzes of this can help the blowout you treated yourself to last week hold on for a few more days.

Speaking of blowouts, of course they had to come out with THE ICONIC Blowout Lotion ($27, glamsquad.com). This heat protectant can keep hair safe against temperatures up to 450°F, plus it's got argan oil to ensure shine, beeswax for style shape memory, and hydrolized quinoa to prevent your locks from getting tangled. If you frequently dry your own hair at home, this is the number one product from the line worth investing in, IMHO.

My last fave in the lineup is the BEACHY Wave Spray ($24, glamsquad.com), no doubt inspired by customers — myself included! — who have asked their Glamsquad stylists for that "natural, beachy look" when styling. As any wave-lover knows, though, some sprays can leave hair looking scrunched and crunchy, so it's great that this formula is buildable and won't leave behind residue. Seaweed provides moisture, yarrow extract balances the scalp, and coconut water hydrates; plus, this mist protects hair against UVA and UVB rays, so it's got your back even if you go to the real beach for some texture.

Courtesy of Glamsquad

The entire Glamsquad Styling Collection is cruelty free, as well as free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates and mineral oil. All the products are available on the Glamsquad site, and I can't help but keep my fingers crossed that they'll expand and include even more items that align with their various beauty services. I need a Glamsquad bronzer! Get me a Glamsquad nailpolish for my next manicure, please! It doesn't seem like this company is slowing down anytime soon, but until then, I'll be using their latest to get my hair looking great between appointments.