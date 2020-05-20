It's time for one of the most positive lunations in all of astrology: the new moon. You might think, because you can't even see the new moon (since it's shrouded by the night), it might not make as much of an impact, but that's where you're wrong. A new moon is just as important as a full moon. In fact, neither of them could exist without the other, because they're both powerful moments in the lunar cycle taking place each month. While a full moon is a moment of completion and revelation, a new moon is about forgiveness and fresh beginnings. It has the power to leave you feeling replenished and renewed, especially if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best May 2020 new moon.

This new moon occurs in creative, resourceful, and open-minded Gemini. Even if your situation seems impossible, Gemini will always find a way around it because this zodiac sign is capable of looking at something from all angles. It's also one of the least judgmental zodiac signs of all because Gemini understands nothing is ever "black" or "white," but various shades of gray. Considering how this new moon takes place during Venus retrograde, it will bring up relationship issues and money-related issues as well. However, this is an opportunity to face them head on and talk these issues through. Gemini values communication above all things, so if you have something to say, this new moon is a beautiful time to say it.

If you're a Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius, you have a lot to look forward to when this new moon takes place on May 22 at 1:38 p.m. ET. Here's what air signs should know:

Shutterstock

Gemini: This Is An Opportunity To Take Your Life To The Next Level

You're on the verge of a powerful new beginning in your life, Gemini. Whether you acknowledge this new moon or not, it's purging you of what you no longer need so you can create space for better things in your life. If there's an intention you'd love to live by, speak it into existence on this new moon, because this lunation wants to help you remember these words going forward.

You're growing and expanding, Gemini, so don't be afraid of what comes next. Even if you feel scared of change, you're more than prepared for everything you've got coming.

Libra: You're Unlocking Doors And Expanding Your Perspective

If you're seeing things through a limited perspective or you're judging things before you know the full story, this new moon will be a groundbreaking experience for you. Taking place in your ninth house of expansion and philosophy, you're taking a step back and viewing everything with rejuvenated eyes. You might realize you've been holding yourself back by being close-minded while this new moon encourages you to embrace all the many opportunities in front of you.

Take a chance, Libra. Something you thought you didn't like might turn out to be something you love intensely.

Aquarius: You're On The Verge Of A Creative Reawakening

Prepare to feel like you're tapping into your reservoir of creativity, artistry, and romance, Aquarius. This new moon wants you to get back in touch with everything that brings you pure, unadulterated joy. If you think growing up means abandoning your passions for the sake of becoming an adult, this new moon will be a rude awakening. Letting go of this beautiful part of yourself will never bring you peace. Hang on to your youth and your childlike sense of wonder. Not only will it help you become a happier person, it will also make you more skilled and talented.