Ariana Grande is keeping Mac Miller's memory alive through her music. Her 2019 album, Thank U, Next, included several references to her relationship with him, and Miller is clearly still on her mind in 2020 based on her latest record. The lyrics about Mac Miller on Ariana Grande's Positions album are so sweet that they'll make you tear up.

Ahead of the project's release on Friday, Oct. 30, Grande shared the title track, "Positions," a week early. Right off the bat, the singer referenced her current boyfriend Dalton Gomez and her ex fiancé Pete Davidson with one line. "Heaven sent you to me/ I'm just hopin’ I don't repeat history," Grande sings in the intro.

After listening to the rest of her album, fans discovered Grande included more lyrics about both guys throughout Positions. While the nods toward Davidson were pretty brutal (she dissed their relationship going too fast), the lyrics about Gomez were so cute because they were about finding love again.

The mentions didn't stop there because Grande also addressed her feelings about Miller in a few of her songs. The rapper passed away in September 2018, and Grande was heartbroken over it, so it's no wonder she's still thinking about him years later.

Here's all the references toward Miller fans found on Positions.

"Just Like Magic"

Grande flexes her fame and fortune here by saying, "Twelve o'clock, I got a team meeting, then a meditation at like 1:30/ I ride to the studio listening to some sh*t I wrote." Fans think this is a nod toward Miller's "Blue World," during which he does the same thing with "See I was in the whip riding, me and my b*tch/ We was listening to us, no one else, that's it/ That's a flex, just a bit, let me talk my sh*t."

Grande also seems to sing about Miller during the song's pre-chorus. "Good karma my aesthetic (Aesthetic)/ Keep my conscience clear, that's why I'm so magnetic/ Manifest it (Yeah), I finessed it (I finessed it)/ Take my pen and write some love letters to Heaven," she says.

Fans got so emotional hearing this bit, thinking Grande wishes she could still speak with Miller.

"Off The Table"

Meanwhile, on "Off The Table," the singer gets honest about struggling to find love again after a breakup. Since Grande and Miller dated for two years, fans had a feeling she was talking about the rapper.

"Will I ever love the same way again? (Way again)/ Will I ever love somebody like the way I did you?/ Never thought you'd be so damn hard to replace/ I swear I don't mean to be this way/ If I can't have you, is love completely off the table?" Grande sings.

She then considers whether she's over the pain of losing someone. "Might not be quite yet healed or ready/ Should I be goin' too steady? (Too steady)/ But I just wanna know is love complеtely off the table?" she continues.

"Six Thirty"

The reference toward Miller on "Six Thirty" was more subtle. Fans of the rapper would know that in December 2019, his unreleased song "6:30" leaked online. The similar song titles could be just a coincidence, but the time is so specific that it makes you wonder if it was actually intentional.

"Nasty"

Finally, on "Nasty," Grande seemingly samples her collaboration with Miller called "The Way." The beginning of the song sounds exactly like the Yours Truly track, and you can hear it for yourself below.

Grande's lyrics about Miller on Positions prove he's still close to her heart after all this time.