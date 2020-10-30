For years, Ariana Grande has used her love life as inspiration to write new music. Her November 2019 bop "Thank U, Next" dropped shortly after her split from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson and also gave nods to all of her past relationships with the iconic opening line, "Thought I'd end up with Sean, but he wasn't a match. Wrote some songs about Ricky. Now I listen and laugh. Even almost got married, and for Pete, I'm so thankful. Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, 'cause he was an angel." It seems Grande channeled the same feelings about her ex-fiancé into her latest album, Positions. These lyrics about Pete Davidson on Ariana Grande's Positions aren't so subtle.

When Grande released the title track off Positions on Friday, Oct. 23, fans were quick to point out that some of the lyrics seemed to reflect her past with Davidson. Of course, it wouldn't be the first time Grande used her love life as a muse for music. She has, after all, had more than one high-profile relationship. Grande's past with Mac Miller, Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean, and Davidson all played out in the media.

Now that the entire Positions album hit airwaves on Friday, Oct. 30, there is so much for fans to dig through, like these lyrics about her time with Davidson that had everyone talking. Check out all the nods to Davidson below.

"Positions"

This love song/women empowerment anthem starts with a subtle shoutout to her current flame Dalton Gomez while also seemingly taking aim at her failed romance with Davidson. "Heaven sent you to me," Grande sings. "I'm just hopin’ I don't repeat history."

"Six Thirty"

It didn't take fans long to dissect the title of Grande's Six Thirty track, which, according to Urban Dictionary, refers to a "crazy mo-fo in New York."

Considering Davidson is a born-and-raised New Yorker, all signs point to the song being about him, and the lyrics tell the rest of the story. Davidson has always been open about both his experience with mental health, and how when he falls in love, he falls fast and hard. These lyrics say it all:

You know you be on some bullshit / Act so possessive and crazy / But I know that's just 'causе you love me / And you ain't scared to show mе your ugly / And maybe that's just how it's supposed to be / I'm the release, you the dopamine

"Safety Net"

On this track, Grande sings about taking a relationship super fast because she just couldn't fight her feelings no matter how hard she tried. Seeing as how Davidson and Grande were engaged just weeks after they started dating in June 2018, the tune appears to be reflective of how things moved fast between them — especially right after her split from Mac Miller.

"How we get here so damn fast?" she sings. "Only you can tell me that / Baby, 'cause you know I'm coming back / You're making me forget my past / Never thought I’d feel like that again / I came to peace with my path / Now you got me off track."

Ty Dolla $ign is also on the track and seemingly takes on the point of view of Davidson, singing about diamond rings, which fans saw as a nod to the gorgeous engagement ring Davidson bought Grande. He sings: "You know wе hit that jewelry store and wе gon' ball out / Oh, sometimes, we have some fallouts / Put some ice on you, girl, let it thaw out."

"Shut Up"

After Davidson and Grande split, their breakup became the butt of a few jokes from the comedian during Saturday Night Live. The lyrics on "Shut Up" could easily be Grande's way of telling him to move on and focus on something other than her. It also talks about how the person who needs to shut up isn't dating anyone, while Grande is basking in the glow of her new love with Gomez.

"How you be spending your time?" she sings. "How you be using your time? You be so worried 'bout mine / Can't even get yourself none."

"West Side"

Many fans were quick to point out that the instrumentals on "West Side" sounded a lot like Grande's song "Pete Davidson." When taking a look at the lyrics, it certainly seems like Grande is singing about taking her new relationship with Gomez slow, pointing out the lessons she learned from her time with Davidson.

In it, she sings: "You know that it ain't no rush / Let me keep it real / Just let me be in your life like that."

"Off The Table"

"Off The Table" sounds like a love song to Gomez in which Grande admits she wasn't ready for love in the past. In it, she seems to subtly acknowledge that she couldn't be the best partner for Miller or Davidson, singing: "Was in a dark place back then / I was toxic, then I was toxic to someone else."