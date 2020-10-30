Ariana Grande has had a very busy year between a new album and a budding romance with boyfriend Dalton Gomez. Grande confirmed her relationship with Gomez in May during her and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video, and while she's been pretty private about her love life in 2020, it seems she has used it for creative inspiration. The lyrics about Dalton Gomez on Ariana Grande's "Positions" album are all about how she hopes things go differently with him than they have with her past relationships.

It didn't take fans long to dig into all of the lyrics on Grande's "Positions" album, and of course they were looking closely for any subtle mention of Gomez. Grande and Gomez, who is a real estate guru, reportedly met when the pop star was looking to purchase a getaway home. "When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him," a source told Us Weekly in August. "Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met."

Seeing as how Gomez made his debut in Grande's "Stuck With U" music video where she sings about not being mad she's self-quarantined at home with him amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no doubt there had to be more mentions of him on "Positions." Here's what we found.

"Positions"

Grande was already giving subtle shoutouts to Gomez during the first line of her title track when she sings: "Heaven sent you to me / I'm just hopin’ I don't repeat history."

"Safety Net"

Grande's "Safety Net" is all about how she didn't expect to find love again so quickly after her split from Davidson. She sings about having mixed feelings of wanting to trust her heart vs. playing it cool.

"I've never been this scared before," she sings. "Feelings I just can't ignore / Don't know if I should fight or flight / But I don't mind."

"Love Language"

On "Love Language," Grande seems to have come to terms with her past relationships and appears to be in a more positive mindset now that she's met Gomez. "Why would I double back or do the same thing twice?" she sings, seemingly reflecting on the decisions she's made in the past. "Or question something that I can't deny? Left my baggage at the door, I'll claim you're mine."

"Obvious"

Grande made her feelings for Gomez "obvious" on this track when she sings: "Others that I've had had to impress me before / But I knew you were the real thing / When you walked through the door / I didn't think that I would have to spell it out."

"West Side"

Grande lets her guard down on this track, sharing her hopes for the future with Gomez: "Just let me be in your life like that / Be your wife like that / I’ll bring the light right back / I’ll bring the life right back."

"Motive"

Grande sings about how the sexual tension between her and Gomez was undeniable from the beginning, but she was curious to find out if he was into her for more than just that. She sings: "Tell me why I get this feeling / That you really wanna turn me on / Tell me why I get this feeling / That you really wanna make me yours."