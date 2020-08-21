Ever since Ariana Grande confirmed her relationship with Dalton Gomez in her "Stuck With U" music video, she's made it clear that she's so into him, into him, into him. The two keep their romance pretty low-key, and since little is actually known about the couple, Arianators will likely appreciate the sweet story of how Ariana Grande reportedly met Dalton Gomez.

In August 2020, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Grande met the real estate tycoon while she was looking for a new getaway home outside of Los Angeles. (#Relatable.) Reportedly, Gomez was recruited by Grande's team to help her in the search, and according to the Us Weekly source, "When she saw him, she immediately thought he was cute and very good-looking, and she asked her team to set up an in-person meeting with him. Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Grande and Gomez for comment on this story, but didn't hear back in time for publication.)

The story seems to check out, as the Aaron Kirman Group, where Gomez works, had the listing for the $13.7 million Hollywood Hills property Grande purchased after a "seemingly endless house hunt," according to Variety. An October 2019 article published by The Real Deal about The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar's new home purchase also cited Grande as one of Gomez and the Aaron Kirman Group's other celeb clients.

Back in March 2020, a source for E! News reportedly claimed the two shared mutual friends, which also contributed to their seemingly instantaneous connection. "They run in the same circle," the insider said. "[Gomez] used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends." One of those mutual friends seems to be Miley Cyrus, who appeared in one of Gomez's IG Stories back in July 2017. In addition to boasting "one of the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers" (as his Aaron Kirman Group bio claims), Gomez has a brother, Dakota, who has provided tattoos to several celebs, including Cyrus' sister Noah.

"He is the type of guy she has been looking for," the source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed in August 2020. "He's very protective of her, will go out of his way for her and does little things that are chivalrous. Dalton will go above and beyond to meet her needs." The source also reportedly claimed "they've fallen madly in love with each other."

@HallmarkChannel, here's some inspo for your next meet cute rom-com.