Inspirational quotes are like memes — too many people share them in their Insta Story, and if you can't relate to them, they're just annoying. What may inspire one person may inspire nothing in another person, and while some people require tough love, other people are just looking for... well, love. Inspiring quotes are not a one-size-fits-all type of deal, and depending on your zodiac sign, the inspiration quote you need after a breakup may be totally different than your BFF's. You know that "Live Laugh Love" poster every freshman hangs in their college dorm room? Yeah, that's not going to inspire anything in a Capricorn.

After a breakup, your friends and family will likely have a lot of (often unsolicited) advice to offer. They might tell you to "keep your chin up," or remind you that "when one door closes, another one opens." And while that's all true, some phrases just feel more stale than rousing. There are plenty of great quotes to help you cope with a breakup (and plenty of quotes that serve as amazing post-split Instagram captions), but the best quotes are the one that speak to you. Here's the quote you need to hear after a breakup, based on your sign.

Aquarius (Jan. 20—Feb. 18) Patiwat Sariya / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images "Like some wines, our love could neither mature nor travel." — Graham Greene Aquarians are willfully independent individuals who tend to handle breakups with detached acceptance. While they may miss the companionship of their ex, it will help them to remember that everything happens for a reason (and clever Aquarians will especially appreciate this quote for its quirky humor).

Pisces (Feb. 19—March 20) "Every time your heart is broken, a doorway cracks open to a world full of new beginnings, new opportunities." — Patti Roberts Pisceans are romantics, and even when they're suffering from a broken heart, they like to know that finding love again is possible. As emotional as they are, Pisceans usually see the glass half-full, so the best way they can bounce back from heartbreak is to remind themselves they can still get their fairytale ending — even if it's with someone else.

Aries (March 21—April 19) "The woman who does not require validation from anyone is the most feared individual on the planet." — Mohadesa Najumi An Aries needs a relationship like a fish needs a bicycle. This high-achieving sign can never be kept down for long, and for them, the best way to heal is to focus on their capability and strength. Who needs validation from a partner? Certainly not an Aries.

Taurus (April 20—May 20) "You can victimize yourself by wallowing around in your own past." — Wayne Dyer Taureans are notoriously stubborn, so moving on can be tough for them. As resilient as they are, a Taurus tends to approach life with a set plan in mind, and when that plan goes astray, they panic. The best thing a Taurus can do after a breakup is remind themselves that some things are out of their control, and some people just aren't worth their time.

Gemini (May 21—June 20) Diversity Photos/Photodisc/Getty Images "Owning our story and loving ourselves through that process is the bravest thing that we'll ever do." — Brené Brown Geminis are fickle, and after ending a relationship, they're likely to feel doubt creep in. As social butterflies, being alone is also extremely difficult for this sign. This quote might help them learn to become more comfortable with their own company and to dispel self-doubt, especially since Geminis are always up for a challenge.

Cancer (June 21—July 22) "You can love them, forgive them, want good things for them, but still move on without them." — Mandy Hale Sweet, big-hearted Cancers may have the hardest time coping with breakups, because as well as being sentimental, this sign is majorly nostalgic. A Cancer usually doesn't like the idea of cutting someone entirely out of their life, and this quote will remind them that you can still love someone without needing them.

Leo (July 23—Aug. 22) "Pour yourself a drink, put on some lipstick, and pull yourself together." — Elizabeth Taylor Leos are unstoppable divas, but breakups can still take a major toll on their confidence. What a Leo needs after a breakup isn't pity, but instead a reminder of just how great they are. Wallowing may work for some people, but for Leos, the best revenge is living well (and looking good, of course).

Virgo (Aug. 23—Sept. 22) "A broken heart is just the growing pains necessary so that you can love more completely when the real thing comes along." — J.S.B. Morse As down-to-earth as Virgos are, they're also incredibly giving individuals, and when they're in a relationship, they give it their all. Because they always plan ahead, breakups feel like a major disruption, and they may start to wonder whether relationships are even worth their time. This quote might remind them that someday, they'll get a return on their investment.

Libra (Sept. 23—Oct. 22) lechatnoir/E+/Getty Images "Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option." — Mark Twain Libras are people-pleasers, and oftentimes, they put the needs of others before their own. As seekers of balance, they should know better than anyone that partnerships are about give and take, and this quote might inspire them find someone whose willing to give as much as they are.

Scorpio (Oct. 23—Nov. 21) "No matter how hard your heart is broken, the world doesn't stop for your grief." — Faraaz Kazi Scorpios have a tendency be a bit dramatic, and for them, a breakup might feel like the end of the world. This sign also has a reputation for being self-centered, and their pessimistic attitude can make it difficult for them to see anything beyond their own pain. But the world doesn't revolve around Scorpios, and sometimes, it helps to remember that life goes on, whether they're ready to move on or not.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22—Dec. 21) "Eventually all the pieces fall into place. Until then, laugh at the confusion, live for the moment, and know that everything happens for a reason." — Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City Sagittarians are happy-go-lucky idealists, so recovering from a breakup rarely hurts for long. Those born under this sign are all about spontaneity and big believers in fate. While a breakup may sting, a Sagittarius tends to have faith that things will fall into place eventually, and in the meantime, they'll just enjoy the ride.

Capricorn (Dec. 22—Jan. 19) "Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional." — Haruki Murakami No-nonsense Capricorns tend to be a bit uptight and pessimistic, but that's only because they're deeply rational people. Romance and fantasy have no place in the life of a Capricorn — for them, relationships are a means to an end, and if they don't work out, then the best thing they can do is move on and learn from the experience.