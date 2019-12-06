Getting broken up with is like getting your heart stomped on... by someone wearing spiked golf shoes... over hot coals. It's the kind of pain that even a hot yoga class followed by a fresh blowout can't fix. But the best way to heal after a breakup isn't mourning what you lost (and trying to fill that void with tacos and rom-coms) — it's reminding yourself of everything you have to offer the world now, exactly as you are. Posting a hot pic on the 'gram can be a fun distraction from post-breakup blues, and I've got some suggestions for Instagram captions about self-love that will have you feeling good as hell in no time.

Self-pity comes easily to most people; self-confidence is often something you have to work for. Of course, social media isn't the best tool for boosting morale, but if you want to convince yourself that you'll be OK, sometimes it helps to convince others of this first. Forget weepy song lyrics and sad breakup quotes. If you really want to show the world how strong you are, an empowering caption will do the job even better than a sexy selfie. Self-love is the best kind of love, and these captions will help remind you just how much you're worth.

Song Lyrics Marcus Chung /E+/Getty Images "Gonna love myself, no, I don't need anybody else." — Hailee Steinfeld, "Love Myself"

"I already got a good thing with me." — Zedd feat. Kehlani, "Good Thing"

"I promise that you'll never find another like me." — Taylor Swift, "ME!"

"Fanning myself, I'm stanning myself." — Little Mix, "Joan of Arc"

"I know I'm a queen but I don't need no crown." — Lizzo, "Soulmate"

"Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns." — Demi Lovato, "Sorry Not Sorry"

"I'll be the one defining who I'm gonna be." — Katy Perry, "Love Me"

"Know yourself, know your worth." — Drake, "0 to 100 / The Catch Up"

Movie & TV Quotes "Don't let anyone ever make you feel like you don't deserve what you want." — 10 Things I Hate About You

"It's so weird, being my own role model." — The Mindy Project

"I mean, sure, I have my bad days, but then I remember what a cute smile I have." — Friends

"I am Beyoncé, always." — The Office

"I once had to judge a tighty-whitey contest for Lambda Kappa Pi. Trust me, I can handle anything." — Legally Blonde

"I would say I outdid myself, but I'm always this good. So I simply did myself." — The Good Place

"Don't ever date a man who can't handle your power." — Grey's Anatomy

"Don't be sorry, be fierce." — RuPaul's Drag Race

"If you want me, earn me." — Scandal

Literary Quotes Vladimir Vladimirov/E+/Getty Images "Fall in love with your solitude." — Rupi Kaur, Milk and Honey

"Owning our story and loving ourselves through that process is the bravest thing that we'll ever do." — Brené Brown, Rising Strong

"Embrace the glorious mess that you are." — Elizabeth Gilbert, Eat Pray Love

"To love oneself is the beginning of a life-long romance." — Oscar Wilde, An Ideal Husband

"Don't doubt yourself, that's what haters are for." — Masquerade

"Accept who you are and revel in it." — Mitch Albom, Tuesdays with Morrie

"Even in the loneliest moments, I have been there for myself." — Sanober Khan, Turquoise Silence

"I cannot compromise my respect for your love. You can keep your love, I will keep my respect." — Amit Kalantri, Wealth of Words