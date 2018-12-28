16 Best Breakup Lyrics For Instagram Captions, To Help Heal Your Heart

It feels like one of the hardest parts about a relationship ending is the social media fallout that comes with it. You have to change your relationship status back to single, you have to decide whether or not to delete the Insta photos of you and your now-ex together, you have to decide whether to unfriend them — the list goes on. But if you've gone through a breakup and you want the world to know you and bae are no longer, without deleting or unfriending anything or anyone, then these breakup lyrics for Instagram captions are just what you need to accompany that fire selfie you just took.

No matter when you broke up, who initiated the breakup, or how long the relationship lasted, there's a good chance you'll want to take to social media to express your heartbreak, or your joy at moving on. Either way, you're going to need an awesome caption for your Instagram pic, and you're so over using yet another Rupi Kaur quote. So, if you want to step up your Insta game post-breakup, then try using some of these lyrics as captions. Whether you're grieving your relationship or celebrating your freedom, there's a lyric for you and whatever picture you want to post.

1. "If a man talks sh*t, then I owe him nothing. I don't regret it one bit, 'cause he had it coming." — Taylor Swift, "I Did Something Bad"

2. "And now I know, I’m better sleeping on my own." — Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself"

3. "Did it frighten you, how we kissed when we danced on the light up floor?" — Lorde, "Green Light"

4. "If you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him." — Dua Lipa, "New Rules"

5. "And I'm in the corner, watching you kiss her, oh. I'm right over here, why can't you see me, oh. And I'm giving it my all, but I'm not the guy you're taking home, ooh. I keep dancing on my own." — Robyn, "Dancing On My Own"

6. "Tell me how's it feel sittin' up there? Feeling so high but too far away to hold me. You know I'm the one who put you up there, name in the sky. Does it ever get lonely, thinking you could live without me?" — Halsey, "Without Me"

7. "I hope she gettin’ better sex, hope she ain't fakin’ it like I did, babe. Took four long years to call it quits, forget that boy, I'm over it." — Little Mix, "Shout Out To My Ex"

8. "You had an ugly tattoo, and fucking cheap perfume. You couldn't dance, barely moved, didn't know what to do." — Charlie XCX, "Breaking Up"

9. "Gonna love myself, no, I don’t need anybody else." — Hailee Steinfeld, "Love Myself."

10. "No, I don't want no scrubs, a scrub is a guy that can't get no love from me." — TLC, "No Scrubs"

11. "You know the bed feels warmer, sleeping here alone." — Kelly Clarkson, "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)"

12. "Mad 'cause I'm so fresh, fresher than you." — Beyoncé, "7/11"

13. "Thank u, next." — Ariana Grande, "thank u, next."

14. "My ex asked me, 'Where you movin'?' I said, 'On to better things'." — Drake, "10 Bands"

15. "Boss up and change your life, you can have it all, no sacrifice. I know he did you wrong, we can make it right, so go and let it all hang out tonight." — Lizzo, "Good As Hell."

16. "We are never ever, ever getting back together." — Taylor Swift, "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"

Breakups are complicated, and handling the situation on social media is tricky, too. But no matter what went down between you and your ex, who called it quits, or whether you're ready to move on just yet, it can feel good to post a good breakup lyric to Instagram next to an uber-hot selfie, a cool trip you're going on, or you and your friends living your best lives. Whatever the situation, these lyrics will help you feel whatever you need to feel, and deliver the message loud and clear: It's over. Thank u, next!