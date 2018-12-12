Getting through a breakup can often feel like a never-ending black hole of tears, frozen pizza, and lots of chocolate. But eventually, the heartbreak really does get better, and even if in this moment it feels like you'll never be able to move on from your ex, you will. Promise. But before you get there, you'll probably be faced with a range of emotions: sadness, anger, confusion, and for some, maybe even relief. The good news is, there are plenty of song lyrics about going through a breakup that perfectly embody every single emotion you're probably feeling.

There are so many different ways to get over a breakup. Some people immerse themselves completely in active healing, like meditating or exercising, while others may choose to take a more artistic path by journaling and listening to music. Music "has a way of changing our whole demeanor and has the power to shift our mood in such a positive way," Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the breakup BOOST podcast, previously told Elite Daily. So don't underestimate the power of some tunes to get you on the road to recovery.

Ultimately, every person mourns and moves on at different paces. It may take you a few months, while it could take someone else years, or in some cases, weeks. But most people go through the stages of grief in one way or another. Regardless of which post-breakup phase you're in, at least one of these 18 lyrics probably speaks to the emotional rollercoaster that is breaking up.

1. "I've loved and I've lost, but that's not what I see. So, look what I got. Look what you taught me. And for that, I say, thank you, next (next)." — Ariana Grande, "Thank U, Next"

2. "But every time you hurt me, the less that I cry. And every time you leave me, the quicker these tears dry. And every time you walk out, the less I love you. Baby, we don't stand a chance, it's sad but it's true." — Sam Smith, "Too Good At Goodbyes"

3. "Nobody said it was easy. It's such a shame for us to part. Nobody said it was easy. No one ever said it would be this hard. Oh take me back to the start." — Coldplay, "The Scientist"

4. "Oh you broke my heart. I told you I was weak for love, but then you went around, and did what you wanted to do, and now I'm crying." — Miley Cyrus, "FU"

5. "When the evening falls, and I'm left there with my thoughts, and the image of you being with someone else, well, it's eating me up inside, but we ran our course, we pretended we're okay." — Marshmello & Bastillle, "Happier"

6. "How come I've never heard you say, I just want to be with you? Guess you never felt that way, but since you been gone, I can breathe for the first time. I'm so moving on." — Kelly Clarkson, "Since U Been Gone"

7. "We found each other. I helped you out of a broken place. You gave me comfort, but falling for you was my mistake." — The Weeknd, "Call Out My Name"

8. "You must not know 'bout me. You must not know 'bout me. I can have another you by tomorrow. So don't you ever for a second get to thinking you're irreplaceable." — Beyoncé, "Irreplaceable"

9. "Maybe this is wishful thinking. Probably mindless dreaming, but if we loved again I swear I'd love you right." — Taylor Swift, "Back To December"

10. "She takes you in with her crying eyes. Then all at once you have to say goodbye. Wondering, could you stay, my love? Will you wake up by my side?" — John Mayer, "Dreaming With A Broken Heart"

11. "She told me that I'm not enough, yeah. And she left me with a broken heart, yeah. She fooled me twice and it's all my fault, yeah. She cut too deep, now she left me scarred." — Post Malone, "I Fall Apart"

12. "Thought you said that you would always be in love, but you're not in love no more. Did it frighten you how we kissed when we danced on the light up floor?" — Lorde, "Green Light"

13. "I keep pushin' forward, but he keeps pullin' me backwards. Nowhere to turn, no way, nowhere to turn, no. Now I'm standin' back from it, I finally see the pattern. I never learn." — Dua Lipa, "New Rules"

14. "You thought that I'd be weak without ya, but I'm stronger. You thought that I'd be broke without ya, but I'm richer. You thought that I'd be sad without ya, I love harder." — Destiny's Child, "Survivor"

15. "You were my sun, you were my earth, but you didn't know all the ways I loved you, no. So you took a chance, made other plans, but I bet you didn't think that they would come crashing down." — Justin Timberlake, "Cry Me A River"

16. "So let me go now. 'Cause time has made me strong. I'm starting to move on. I'm gonna say this now, your chance has come and gone. And you know, it's just too little, too late." — JoJo, "Too Little Too Late"

17. "And truth be told I miss you. And truth be told I'm lying. When you see my face, hope it give you hell." — The All-American Rejects, "Give You Hell"

18. "This is the part of me that you’re never gonna ever take away from me, no! Throw your sticks and your stones, throw your bombs and your blow. But you’re not gonna break my soul." — Katy Perry, "Part Of Me"

If you found yourself nodding along to the sentiments in any of these lyrics, I'm right there with you. These are the songs I turn to when I need to cry or even just reminisce. There's just something so comforting about hearing an artist sing about all the emotions you've probably felt since your breakup. It's like whoever wrote it heard the thoughts in your mind and was all, "Don't worry, girl. I've been there, too. I got through it, and so will you." Stay strong, my pretties. This, too, shall pass.