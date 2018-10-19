Getting over an ex, especially one who meant the world to you, can be really hard. You want to move on with your life, but then you see something or go somewhere that makes you think of them. You miss them, then you distract yourself enough to not miss them, and then something small reminds you of them — it's just a never-ending cycle! On the path to getting your closure and moving on, you may find your emotional, physical, mental, and even spiritual health lacking. But fortunately, there are ways to get over an ex that’ll improve your health instead of hinder it, and they're really not that hard at all.

Breakups are almost never easy. The days, weeks, and sometimes even months after can be incredibly difficult, but everyone experiences heartbreak in some capacity. Some breakups may hurt more than others, but you can and will get through each and every one of them. "What's most important is that you let the relationship and the breakup move you forward," spiritual matchmaker Heather Kristian Strang tells Elite Daily. "Let the heartbreak break your heart open, so that your relationships and breakups get better and better and better. Then, one day, you'll meet someone who you'll never break up with, and who will never breakup with you. Let all of your relationships serve your growth, because they are all leading you to the greatest love of your life." Here's how you can start.

1 Journal Jovo Jovanovic/Stocksy Writing can be incredibly therapeutic. When your feelings begin to overwhelm you, sometimes it can help to face them head on and write them all out. "Journal daily. Let yourself cry, feel angry or whatever it is that is coming up for you," Strang says. "The best way to 'get over' someone you've loved before is to fully feel the feelings that are coming up for you."

2 Go outside Guille Faingold/Stocksy Going outside may not sound like the most appealing thing when all you want to do is cuddle up indoors, but there's something about being outdoors that can really help. "Get outside daily to walk or meditate or bike," Strang advises. "Nature heals, and simply being outside (even if you have to bundle up) will help restore you and remind you that life goes through cycles of death and rebirth. Just like nature, you will be born again, and new love will enter your life."

3 Meditate Flamingo Images/Stocksy Breakups can feel like your own personal natural disaster, and with good reason. They "wreak havoc on your nervous system," Elle Huerta, CEO and founder of heartbreak recovery app Mend, tells Elite Daily. "Practices like meditation, yin yoga, and breath work can all help by activating your parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for your relaxation response." Meditating can help calm you down when your grief tries to take over, and "boost the feel-good hormones that you're usually missing after a breakup." But you don't have to spend your entire day meditating. Meditating just 11 minutes a day can help you re-center and get over your ex, while benefiting you spiritually as well, Strang says. "When the thoughts come up about the breakup, imagine that your inhale gathers up these thoughts and your exhale releases them," she advises. "This simple, daily meditation will support your spiritual body so that you can stay grounded and connected to who you really are, even while navigating a breakup."

4 Do some sort of physical activity every day. Ivan Gener/Stocksy Doing some sort of physical activity can seem like a drag, especially when you're dealing with all the emotions that come flooding after a breakup. But, "biochemically, it activates all of those endorphins, which are the body’s natural anti-depressants and natural anti-anxiety chemicals," Erika Martinez, Psy.D, CDWF, and founder of Miami Shrinks, tells Elite Daily. "The more you can exercise, even if something as simple as going for a walk every day for 10 [or] 20 minutes, can be really important. It also gets you out of your head." You may feel like you have no energy and all you want to do is mope, which is totally understandable, but if you fall into a physical activity routine, "you will be so thankful you did after. Sweat out the stress, get the endorphins flowing, gain new confidence by feeling good about taking care of your body. Physical activity is essential for a healthy body, mind, and soul," Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the breakup BOOST podcast, tells Elite Daily.

5 Read Branko Starcevic/Stocksy "Read some personal development books," Leckie advises. "These are awesome for restoring a positive mindset and make you more hopeful about the future." Read anything! Getting lost in a book can be so fulfilling.