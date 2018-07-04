13 Song Lyrics About Relationships That'll Get You Through Your First Breakup
Music has a way of speaking to its listeners. Whether you jam out to rock, country, hip-hop, Latin, pop, or a little bit of everything, music makes its way into our hearts and gets us through anything, when it feels like nothing else can. The lyrics of your favorite classic rock song ("Bohemian Rhapsody" anyone?) or your go-to, sad country song can say all the right things at all the right times. And even when your relationship is going in all different directions, song lyrics about relationships often feed us more advice than any one person can.
Even though I listen to music regardless of how I'm feeling, I only really listen when I'm sad and need something to speak to me, not just something to fill my ears. Usually in the days leading up to a breakup and the days that follow, I find true meaning in lyrics. Breakups hurt. Whether you were the one doing the breaking up or the one being broken up with, each one tends to leave an ache — at least a little one. But, there's no breakup like your first breakup. That one often hurts the most. It's new. It's sad. It's lonely. In times of mourning and recovery, one of the things that can really push you to feel like yourself again is music. For each phase of your breakup, turn to these songs when you just need something more.
While You're Mourning
Immediately after your breakup, you may find yourself in this dark place where it feels like nothing will ever be OK. I'm here to tell you that eventually, everything will be. But for now, mourn. Cry until you have no more tears left. (Shoutout to Ariana Grande.) Let yourself sulk in your sadness, and use these lyrics to comfort yourself and know you're not alone.
When you're gone, the pieces of my heart are missin' you
When you're gone, the face I came to know is missin', too
When you're gone, the words I need to hear will always get me through the day
And make it okay
I miss you
— Avril Lavigne, "When You're Gone"
I thought that I've been hurt before, but no one's ever left me quite this sore
Your words cut deeper than a knife, now I need someone to breathe me back to life
— Shawn Mendes, "Stitches"
Never caught a feelin' this hard, harder than the liquor I pour
Tell me you don't want me no more, but I can't let go
— Post Malone, "I Fall Apart"
When You Begin The Process Of Acceptance
Acceptance is often the hardest part of recovery. It can take a long time and a whole range of emotions to get to this stage. When you think you're getting close, let these songs help push you to complete and total acceptance.
I hate to turn up out of the blue uninvited, but I couldn't stay away, I couldn't fight it
I had hoped you'd see my face, and that you be reminded that for me it isn't over
Never mind I'll find someone like you
I wish nothing but the best, for you, too
— Adele, "Someone Like You"
You know you can't keep the ground from shaking, no matter how hard you try,
You can't keep the sunsets from fading, you gotta treat your love like
You're jumping off a rope swing maybe 'cause the whole thing is really just a shot in the dark
You gotta love like there's no such thing as a broken heart
— Old Dominion, "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart"
When You Remember You're A Bad *ss
Shortly after a breakup, it's easy to forget the boss a** b**** you were before They Who Must Not Be Named broke your heart. But when you remember, it's riveting.
My mama's phone started ringin' off the hook
I can hear her now sayin' she ain't gonna have it
Don't matter how you feel, it only matters how you look
Go and fix your makeup girl it's, just a breakup run and
Hide your crazy and start actin' like a lady 'cause I
Raised you better, gotta keep it together even when you fall apart,
But this ain't my mama's broken heart
— Miranda Lambert, "Mama's Broken Heart"
So, so what? I'm still a rock star
I got my rock moves, and I don't need you
And guess what? I'm having more fun, and now that we're done
I'm gonna show you tonight
— P!nk, "So What"
So since I'm not your everything
How about I'll be nothing, nothing at all to you
Baby I won't shed a tear for you, I won't lose a wink of sleep
'Cause the truth of the matter is, replacing you is so easy
— Beyoncé, "Irreplaceable"
Thought I couldn't breathe without you, I'm inhaling
You thought I couldn't see without you, perfect vision
You thought I couldn't last without you, but I'm lastin'
You thought that I would die without you, but I'm livin'
Thought that I would fail without you, but I'm on top
Thought it would be over by now, but it won't stop
Thought that I would self destruct, but I'm still here
Even in my years to come, I'm still gon' be here
— Destiny's Child, "Survivor"
It's Time To Move On
Ah, the final stage. Moving on and letting someone in again can be an exciting feeling, but can also be a worrying one. It's important to be open about your previous heartbreak, but make sure you don't let it define your future.
I don't mean to be so uptight, but my heart's been hurt a couple times
By a couple guys that didn't treat me right
I ain't gon' lie, ain't gonna lie
'Cause I'm tired of the fake love, show me what you're made of
Boy, make me believe
— Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line), "Meant to Be"
Oh I might have to wait, I'll never give up
I guess it's half timing and the other half's luck
Wherever you are, whenever it's right
You'll come out of nowhere and into my life
And I know that we can be so amazing
And baby your love is gonna change me
And now I can see every possibility mmm
— Michael Bublé, "Haven't Met You Yet"
But since you been gone, I can breathe for the first time
I'm so moving on, Yeah, yeah
Thanks to you, now I get what I want
Since you been gone
— Kelly Clarkson, "Since U Been Gone"
I'm giving you up, I've forgiven it all
You set me free, oh
Send my love to your new lover, treat her better
We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts, we both know we ain't kids no more
— Adele, "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)"
While completely icing out an ex and making it seem like you don't care about them may seem like the best thing to do, is it really true? Whether your relationship lasted weeks, months, or even years, the other person almost always meant something to you. Immediately after the breakup, many people find that cutting off all communication with an ex is essential to the process of moving on, but when you feel ready, it might be helpful to reach out and see how they're doing. (Only do this if it feels right and if you and your ex parted amicably.) My ex and I talk every once in a while to catch up, and it's really nice, especially if you still really care about them. They were a part of your life, and there's no use fighting that.
So, when you're ready, take Adele's advice and send your love to their new lover. Trust Michael Bublé and know that you just haven't met your "one" yet. And thank your ex, like Kelly Clarkson did; they contributed to the person you are today, in one way or another.
