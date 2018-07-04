Ah, the final stage. Moving on and letting someone in again can be an exciting feeling, but can also be a worrying one. It's important to be open about your previous heartbreak, but make sure you don't let it define your future.

I don't mean to be so uptight, but my heart's been hurt a couple times

By a couple guys that didn't treat me right

I ain't gon' lie, ain't gonna lie

'Cause I'm tired of the fake love, show me what you're made of

Boy, make me believe

— Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line), "Meant to Be"

Oh I might have to wait, I'll never give up

I guess it's half timing and the other half's luck

Wherever you are, whenever it's right

You'll come out of nowhere and into my life

And I know that we can be so amazing

And baby your love is gonna change me

And now I can see every possibility mmm

— Michael Bublé, "Haven't Met You Yet"

But since you been gone, I can breathe for the first time

I'm so moving on, Yeah, yeah

Thanks to you, now I get what I want

Since you been gone

— Kelly Clarkson, "Since U Been Gone"

I'm giving you up, I've forgiven it all

You set me free, oh

Send my love to your new lover, treat her better

We've gotta let go of all of our ghosts, we both know we ain't kids no more

— Adele, "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)"

While completely icing out an ex and making it seem like you don't care about them may seem like the best thing to do, is it really true? Whether your relationship lasted weeks, months, or even years, the other person almost always meant something to you. Immediately after the breakup, many people find that cutting off all communication with an ex is essential to the process of moving on, but when you feel ready, it might be helpful to reach out and see how they're doing. (Only do this if it feels right and if you and your ex parted amicably.) My ex and I talk every once in a while to catch up, and it's really nice, especially if you still really care about them. They were a part of your life, and there's no use fighting that.

So, when you're ready, take Adele's advice and send your love to their new lover. Trust Michael Bublé and know that you just haven't met your "one" yet. And thank your ex, like Kelly Clarkson did; they contributed to the person you are today, in one way or another.

