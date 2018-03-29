A lot can happen between two people over the course of a relationship that can both fuel and destroy a bond. In a culture that's obsessed with the concept of finding "the one," it can be hard to let go of a future with an ex who you thought you'd end up with forever.

But the truth is that no matter how much history you have with someone, if you can't have a happy, healthy relationship with them in the now, then they probably aren't "the one" for you.

It may have felt like you were right for each other when you got together — and maybe you were — but people change and sometimes that means that person is no longer a good fit.

But if the thought of finding someone new is ovewhelming, dating coach and relationship expert Damona Hoffman told Elite Daily that it's all about how you frame the situation.

"There are many possible compatible partners out there," Hoffman said. "I find that it's far less daunting to consider that you're not looking for a needle in a haystack. It's more like you're looking for a cute outfit on the clothing rack. You have to try on a few options, but if you want to take something home, you will find a good fit if you just spend a little time figuring out what works"