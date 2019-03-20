28 Clever Captions For Selfies That'll Spread Your Glow All Over The 'Gram

Maybe it's the sunshine, the laughs you've been sharing with your best friends, or the brightly-colored walls you've been passing by — but you've been smiling a lot. Your cheeks actually hurt a little bit at the end of the day, because you're constantly cheesin' and sending good vibes into the world. You're walking down sidewalks with a grin on your face, and giving a wave to your neighbors who live in the apartment next to you. You're truly in a golden state of mind, and want to spread that positive glow on the 'Gram. The only things you need are some clever caption for selfies. Where can you find those? I think I have an idea.

Now, this might sound like a weird brag, but I'm actually a pro when it comes to social media. I know exactly what filters will bring out the warm, pastel pinks of the flower buds outside, and how to add that vintage look to your pictures. I know the best editing apps of the year, and which accounts you should follow for some serious #inspo. (Jaci Marie Smith has the cutest feed that's always filled with colorful travel and lifestyle content, and Zoe Lazerson has fashion-inspired photos that'll seriously make you want to add to your wardrobe.)

Most importantly, though, I know the quotes and puns that your feed needs to shine as bright as you. Since high school, I've been collecting song lyrics and captioning my photos with phrases like, "Be different, babe." And now it's your turn to use them on your 'Gram. Simply scroll through these 28 captions for selfies, and find one that speaks to your smile, your zodiac sign, and your soul. (I'll be cheering you on from this side of the screen!)

1. "Love your selfie."

2. "Sending my selfie to NASA, because I'm a star."

3. "My mood depends on how good my hair looks."

4. "Be yourself, babe."

5. "Life is better when you're laughing."

6. "Your breakthrough is coming."

7. "Let the ocean worry about being blue."

8. "Just queenin'."

9. "I woke up like this." — Beyoncé, "Flawless"

10. "Find me where the wild things are." — Alessia Cara, "Wild Things"

11. "My good vibes speak for themselves."

12. "No one is you and that is your biggest power." — Dave Grohl

13. "Dream without fear, love without limits, and let your life sing its song." — Dilip Bathija

14. "In a golden state of mind."

15. "Be the reason someone believe in the goodness of people."

16. "I've got all the heart eyes for myself."

17. "Practice more self-love, please."

18. "Don't quit your daydream."

19. "Life is tough, but so are you."

20. "Be the girl who decided to go for it."

21. "Filling my camera roll with pictures of myself."

22. "The lighting was too good to not take a selfie."

23. "Go above and Beyoncé."

24. "Girls just wanna have fun." — Cyndi Lauper, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun"

25. "Be your own reason to smile."

26. "Say cheese."

27. "Slay all day."

28. "You've got this."

Did you find one? Good! Now, put your favorite filter on your photo or a cool effect, like a light leak or a little bit of grain. Of course, you don't have to add these edits if you don't want to. Social media is entirely what you make of it, and you'll get a bunch of likes whether you apply one or not.

That's because you love yourself — and your selfie — and it shows! The world can tell that you're absolutely glowing right now, and the good vibes are radiating from your smile. Own them, post them, and continue to be the best version of yourself. After all, yourself is a beautiful person to be.