20 Flirty Instagram Captions For Selfies When You're Single & Ready To Mingle
Did you get your heart broken a while back? Or maybe you were just super busy because of a new job? Or a particular college year may have proven to be especially taxing. For whatever reason, you haven't been dating lately. But the summer has come and gone, and the cuffing season is upon us, so you may be ready to rev up your dating life again. If that's the case, check out these Instagram captions for selfies when you're single and ready to mingle.
The truth is that social media carries a lot of power when it comes to testing the waters with someone cute, flirting with new people, and locking down dates. Do not underestimate the power of a good DM-slide. If it weren't for Instagram DMs, Wells Adams may have never asked out Sarah Hyland and their entire relationship may not have existed! What a shame that would be.
Paired with the right selfie, a bold Instagram caption can invite a flood of flirty messages from your followers. You never know who might see it — maybe your longtime crush or maybe someone new. And if you never broadcast that you're single and open to meeting people, how will your followers know? Without further adieu, let the Instagram fun commence!
For Confident Captions That Don't Believe In Subtlety
- "I could be your supermodel if you believe." — SZA, "Supermodel"
- "Am I the answer to your prayers?" — Dua Lipa, "Hotter Than Hell"
- "Do you think you’ll buy me lots of diamonds?" — Lana Del Rey, "National Anthem"
- "Go ‘head, ruin my makeup." — Ariana Grande - "Make Up"
- "If you’re feeling lonely, you should tell me." — Wallows, "Are You Bored Yet?"
- "Swoon. I'll catch you." — The English Patient
- "Can I go where you go?" — Taylor Swift, "Lover"
- "Looks aren't everything, but I have them just in case" — Unknown
- “Confidence level: Selfie with no filter.” — Unknown
- "Forget the protocol, I'll take your hand right in mine" — Vampire Weekend, "Stand Corrected"
For That Mirror Selfies Before a Friday Night Out
- "Anybody got a Harry Styles phone number?" —Brockhampton, "Johnny"
- "I know a place where you can get away." — Madonna, "Vogue"
- "All you’re missing is my body" — Halsey, "Strangers"
- "This is how they made me." — Beyoncé, "Run The World (Girls)"
- "100% that b*tch!" — Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"
- "Hold me hard and mellow." — ZAYN, "Pillowtalk"
- "It's not my fault you're like, in love with me, or something." — Mean Girls
- "Do it for fun. Don't take it personal." — SZA, "Love Galore"
- "I’m feeling myself" — Nicki Minaj feat. Beyoncé, "Feeling Myself"
- "Was that cannon fire or is your heart pounding?" — Casablanca
Depending on which caption you go for, your post can be sexy, sultry, or cute. Most of all, each of these has great potential for sparking DMs. Post them with your favorite selfie and wait for the fire, side-smile, heart-eyes or some other awe-inspired emoji reactions from your crushes. Once the conversation's rolling, you'll know what to do.