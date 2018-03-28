Going through a bad breakup can be really brutal. Your heart and body hurts. Even though you know in your mind that it will get better, your heart doesn't believe it. It’s in these moments when any little boost that can break through the sadness is a welcome thing. Whether it's your friends rallying around you to lift you up, hearing a song on the radio that helps you forget your sadness for a few minutes, or even something as simple as inspiring quotes to help with heartbreak can make a difference, because they speak to your heart.

Even if it feels like no one could possibly understand what you're going through, the reality is that you're not alone. When you hear that directly from someone who has survived heartbreak, it’s a reminder that it will pass and you will come out better and stronger on the other side. Painful experiences are the greatest motivator of personal growth, but it doesn't hurt to be reminded from time to time. So, keep these inspirational quotes handy for the next time you've got the post-breakup blues and need a quick emotional boost — and, honestly, they aren't bad advice for the rest of your life, either.

When You Need A Little Self Love Giphy ‘If you don’t love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?’ — RuPaul “Never love anybody who treats you like you’re ordinary.” — Oscar Wilde “Get up, dress up, show up, and never give up.” — Unknown “Be in love with your life. Every minute of it.” — Jack Kerouac "No girl should ever forget that she doesn't need anyone who doesn’t need her." — Unknown “I am a woman meant for a man, but I never found a man who could compete.” — Bette Davis "Love yourself first, and everything else falls into line." — Lucille Ball

It Wasn’t Meant To Be — And That’s Ok Giphy “Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.” — Marilyn Monroe "Breakups hurt, but losing someone who doesn't respect and appreciate you is actually a gain, not a loss." — Unknown "Remember that sometimes not getting what you want is a wonderful stroke of luck." — Dalai Lama "No relationship is ever a waste of your time. If it didn't bring you what you want, it taught you what you don't want." — Unknown "Stars can't shine without darkness." — Kris Menace

Because You’re Getting Stronger Every Day Giphy “Even on my weakest days I get a little bit stronger.” — Sarah Evans “I’m thankful for my struggle because without it I wouldn’t have stumbled across my strength.” — Alex Elle "The woman who does not require validation from anyone is the most feared individual on the planet." — Mohadesa Najumi "The thing about happiness is that it doesn't help you to grow; only unhappiness does that. So, I'm grateful that my bed of roses was made up equally of blossoms and thorns." — Lana Turner

For When You’re Feeling Salty AF Giphy "I'd marry again if I found a man who had fifteen million dollars, would sign over half to me, and guarantee that he'd be dead within a year." — Bette Davis “One day they’ll realize they lost a diamond while playing with worthless stones.” — Turcois Ominek "I want to be the reason you look down at your phone and smile. Then walk into a pole." — Zach Galifianakis "It's not you, it's me. I'm too good for you." — Unknown