The Icy Blue Hair Trend Is A Celeb Favorite, & Everyone From Kim K To Lady Gaga Is In On It

If you went to the trouble of bleaching your hair or buying a wig in 2018, you weren most likely on a mission to get one color in particular: pink. Rose-toned hair was everywhere — and I mean everywhere — and tons of celebs were rocking rose-gold dye jobs, dusty rose wigs, and the like. This year, though, there's a new hue in town, and the ice blue hair trend is only getting more and more popular.

'Twas the team at Bustle that first noticed the rise in popularity of icy blue hair, and suddenly our Instagram feeds were absent of any pink strands to speak of. In their place were a plethora of bluish tones, from seafoam teals to frosty baby blues, and honestly, I'm already a major fan. I tried the dusty pink hair trend last year, and I'm thinking I might need to sing the blues this year, you know, for research. And also because I want to, and because it's beautiful. So yeah, for lots of reasons.

The first to really rock this trend was none other than Lady Gaga, who, after debuting a deeper blue wig for her show in Vegas, graced the Golden Globes red carpet with a top knot spritzed periwinkle blue to match her gown.

Behold, the blue that started it all:

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gaga's blue is the iciest I've seen so far, with other celebs opting for slightly more teal tones. This might be because all hair takes color differently, and Gaga's platinum-white hair was able to handle the sky blue hue best.

I then realized that Kylie Jenner had begun bombarding our Instagram feeds with shots of herself sporting blue strands, too:

She captioned one photo of a blue bun with a declaration: "MOOD ALL 2019," basically solidifying that this trend was here to stay:

And wouldn't you know it, Cardi B was in on the trend, too. See how quickly wildfire spreads? In fact, she posted a head-to-toe periwinkle blue look just one day after Gaga's Golden Globes ensemble, complete with a hint of royal blue ombre in the back.

It's almost technically purple, but I'm willing to argue this as proof Cardi is on Team Blue for 2019:

She sported a real true-blue wig back on January 4, too, so while she didn't follow the icy blue standard, Cardi deserves a spot as an OG on this trend list:

Up next, Kim Kardashian recently shared some behind-the-scenes shots on her Instagram story from a photoshoot, where she wore three different wigs, one of which featured beautiful, icy teal waves.

I love this look on Kim, and I need it to become part of her regular wig rotation:

See what I mean? Blue is back in a big way, and I couldn't be happier about it. If your own locks are light enough to try this trend out, step one requires deciding what kind of blue is best for you, rhyme intended. To get Lady Gaga's powder blue bun, her hairstylist Frederic Aspiras used two of the professional Joico Color Intensity products in shades "Sky" and "Rose." For something slightly more teal like Kim or Kylie's looks, try the Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Full Coverage Semi-Permanent Fantasy Hair Color in "Anime" ($16, limecrime.com) or the Splat Hair Bleach & Color Kit in "Aqua Rush" ($9, target.com). Keep in mind that blue fade fast, and can even change color a bit depending on how frequently you wash. Be sure to use a color-safe shampoo like the Amika Vault Color-Lock Shampoo ($16, sephora.com). If you're still losing color faster than you'd like, you can always mix a little hair dye into your shampoo and apply carefully (don't stain your shower!) to add in some extra oomph and vibrancy.

If the above trendmakers do their job right (and they always do), we can say goodbye to pink hair for good, because icy blue is officially where it's at.