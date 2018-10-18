The First Time I Stood Up To My FOMO & Stayed In For The Night, These 6 Things Happened

See you never, FOMO. At least that's what you'd like to say, right? You imagine yourself texting in the group chat, removing yourself from tonight's plan, and not getting that overwhelming sense that you're missing out on something. (Ugh, one can dream.) Well, guess what: The first time I stood up to my FOMO and stayed in for the night, a few things happened. Spoiler alert: It really wasn't so bad.

Here's the thing about FOMO. It's just a feeling, but one that can send your mind and body into this weird form of anxiety. You stop listening to your gut or what you really want, and let the thought that something fun may happen without you totally takeover. Honestly, it's exhausting just thinking about it — let alone embracing it and then pretending to be excited about going out on the town, when you really just want to be relaxing at home.

The second I realized everything I was feeling was just FOMO, I decided to change my lifestyle and mindset a bit. Why did I want to do anything that wasn't making me or someone else one hundred percent happy? What would truly happen if I stayed in for the night, instead of forcing myself to #rally? Would my friendships change that much based on one night? Finding the answers to all of those questions was a little adventure in itself, and if you stand up to your FOMO, these six things may very well happen for you, too.

1 I Did A Lot Of Self-Care Giphy Every day you should do a little bit of self-care. But, on the weekends, you have more time and energy to spend on yourself, and those rituals are a lot easier to participate in. When the hustle and bustle of work isn't in the back of your mind, there's suddenly more room for other thoughts. You're not so tired at the end of the day, so you can pick up a good book, do something you're passionate about, or check in with a friend. FOMO can change all of that, though. It can take the quality "me time" you had planned for yourself all week long, and say, "Not going to happen." When I stayed in for the night, it felt like I was putting the focus back on my own needs and happiness. I gave myself the gift of time for myself.

2 For The First Time In A While, I Felt Bored — And It Was Honestly Refreshing Giphy When was the last time you felt bored? You remember as a kid, pacing around your house and begging your siblings to hang out with you whenever you didn't know what to do. But now you're grown, and all of your roommates are out with their friends, too. What to do, what to do. For me, this feeling of boredom was pretty refreshing. There wasn't anywhere I needed to be, or a to-do list that needed to be conquered. I learned to embrace it and followed my most random ideas. I thought to myself, "Why not learn how to bake a scone right now?" I had all the time in the world.

3 I Reached Out To Friends I Hadn't Talked To In A While Giphy Having time and energy to spare means that you can do things you've always wanted to do, but just can never squeeze into your schedule. For example, I spent some of my night reaching out to friends I hadn't talked to in a while and catching up on the latest gossip and good news. One of my best friends from college was hanging out at home for the night, too, and my friend from class just got into a new relationship and wanted to give me the 4-1-1. It was nice to take the pressure and focus off of my life for a second, and see what other people were up to, in their equally as busy lives.

4 I Saved Some Money Giphy Let's be honest: Going out is usually always a nightmare for your bank account. You spend way too much money on food, when you have dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets and tater tots at home. You have to pay cover fees, and sometimes you even go shopping in advance to purchase a new outfit. The bills add up, and the next morning you get that small ping of regret in your stomach. But, staying in eliminates that entirely. Sure, you may order a pizza or pick up a bunch of snacks for your personal movie marathon. It doesn't cost you nearly as much as that restaurant or bar (if you're 21 or over) would. Facing my FOMO meant that I could save my money and then later spend it on something that felt more valuable to me.

5 I Caught Up On Much-Needed Sleep Giphy Girl, you need to get some sleep. During the week, you try so hard to get to bed at a decent hour. But, something always seems to happen, and before you know it, you're up until 2 a.m. — likely a dozen cat videos deep on YouTube. You struggle to wake up for your alarms the next morning, and immediately grab a cup of coffee before doing anything else. Let me tell you: It can be different. The weekend is the best time to catch those extra Z's. Like Winston says in New Girl: "Saturday is a day for sleeping!" When I stayed in and stood up to my FOMO, I was given the chance to actually cuddle up and complete relax. The next morning, I woke up feeling so refreshed and ready to take on the day. What are we doing tonight, people?