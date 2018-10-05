Sharing is caring, right? That's a lesson you learned way back in kindergarten, when one of your classmates tried to take your crayons. The teacher ran over to your table, and used the situation to share a few words of wisdom. Afterwards, she handed you the one labeled "Tickle Me Pink," which you later passed on to your new friend. Going to college, these kinds of lessons are still important to remember. Especially if you're sharing a room for the first time, you should keep a few key things in mind. Your teachers knew what amazing things were coming for you down the road.

Truth is, sharing a room with someone else is sort of amazing. At first, you may be totally turned off to the idea. (I mean, what if there are not enough outlets for your salt lamp and your laptop?) But, the very first night you're in your new space, you realize that this experience is one-of-a-kind.

You create such a strong bond with your roommate over pizza dates and late-night talks when you both can't fall asleep. You laugh over memes and television shows, and decorate your room with the things you like. (She ends up being the only person who understands your need to make spaghetti at midnight.) Long story short: You're in for something sweet, but should know these seven things if you're sharing a room for the first time.

1 It's Always Better To Be Organized Giphy Organization is the name of the game when you're sharing a room with another person. Together, you have a lot of stuff, and it's easy to get it all mixed up in a giant mess. Soon enough, she's wearing your shirt and you're finding her snacks in your fridge. When did this happen? Practice the art of being tidy. Do little things every day that will ultimately make you feel like you have your 20s all figured out. Make your bed, clean the dishes right after you make dinner, or keep piles on your desk down to a minimum. Trust me, your roommate will appreciate it, too!

2 Learn To Go With The Flow Giphy When you're sharing a room for the first time, it may feel a bit odd to not have your own space. You can't just turn the volume on the television super loud whenever you like, nor can you throw your clothes on the floor without a care in the world. In addition, your roommate has to be respectful, too. It's truly all about finding a solid middle ground. Learn to be patient and tolerant, and go with the flow. Sure, you should speak up when you're uncomfortable or feel like boundaries have been crossed. But, if your roommate forgets to take the coffee filter out, don't sweat it and let it ruin your day.

3 When In Doubt, Have A Family Dinner Giphy One of my favorite things in college was having "family dinners." Essentially, this meant me and all of my roommates planned a night when we cooked and ate together. Most nights, we were on different schedules and would only see each other in passing at the fridge. So, moments like these let everyone take a break from studying or group project meetings, and catch up on life. We scrolled through Pinterest and found something easy to make — pasta or chicken was always a good idea. Then, we went to the grocery store together and picked out what we needed based on the recipe. Truth is, when you're sharing a room with someone for a first time, you don't always have the time or energy to bond. Take time to make and eat dinner together every once in a while.

4 Assume You're Going To Start Watching A New TV Show Giphy Friends and roommates are both great for getting you involved in new television shows. One day, you walk into your room and Food Network is on. Before you know it, you're deeply invested in the ice cream machine and the red onions that one contestant is using as a garnish. It's almost inevitable — at least in my personal opinion. But, it's quite possibly one of the most fun parts of living with someone else. You're introduced to new sides of popular culture, and programs on Netflix that you've likely been scrolling by for months. Not to mention, Game of Thrones theories are better with a buddy.

5 Listen Well And Don't Be Afraid To Speak Up, Too Giphy Listening and speaking up are two skills you should get in touch with when you're sharing a room for the first time. Truth is, sometimes things don't go according to your plan. You might have a tough week when class and work are stressful AF. You also may feel homesick, or your roommate will be a bit moody. Take a deep breath. These things are going to happen, because you're both human! You can handle it, just like one of your midterm exams. The key is to talk, and then talk some more. Don't let your feelings get bottled up, and have a solid vent session with your roommate. This will help you both understand what's going on, and get on the same page. Rough patches only make your bond a little bit stronger.

6 Take The Time To Decorate Your Room Together Giphy What's the best part of having a new room and roommate? Shopping together, of course! It's probably one of the best bonding activities you can do with your roommate, and something fun that comes with sharing a room for the very first time. Maybe you're living in a dorm, or have an entire apartment to fill with cute neon signs and succulents. Either way, it's time you hit the coupon books and latest sales. Get comfy blankets for your couch, and coasters for the kitchen table. Then, set it all up and watch some HGTV together, too.